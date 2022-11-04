Read full article on original website
Who’s Most Likely to Die on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2? A Ranking
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus is back and the body count is already huge as the opening moments of the Season 2 premiere episode, “Ciao,” teased multiple fatalities. A far cry from Season 1’s sole death of hotelier Armond (Murray Bartlett), we can’t help but already begin theorizing who is among the unlucky crop of guests at the center of Season 2’s mystery.
‘The Walking Dead’ Derails a Train & (Maybe) Sets Up Some Spinoffs (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 21, “Outpost 22.”]. It’s not “As” and “Bs,” but the Commonwealth’s clearly got something going on. “Outpost 22” doesn’t delve into whether or not the Commonwealth’s officially affiliated with...
‘New Amsterdam’ Tackles Overturning Roe v. Wade & Gets Personal for Bloom & Reynolds (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7, “Maybe Tomorrow.”]. “How can I help?” It’s the question that Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) asks all the time in New Amsterdam. But in the case of “Maybe Tomorrow,” that’s not enough.
Gaten Matarazzo is 'excited' for Stranger Things to wrap
Gaten Matarazzo is "excited" for 'Stranger Things' to end. The 20-year-old actor has starred as Dustin Henderson in the hit Netflix science-fiction-horror drama series since 2016, and while he's grateful to be part of such a cultural phenomenon, he's keen to land his next acting gig and see where his life goes next.
