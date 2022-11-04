'There was so much blood!': Chris Redd opens up for the first time about being attacked before a gig in October

Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian was 'devastated' when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on first attempt
Kim Kardashian was "devastated" when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on the first attempt. The 42-year-old reality star made an appearance on the red carpet of the annual fashion event last May wearing the iconic dress – which was originally worn by the late Hollywood legend in 1962 - after losing a reported 20 pounds to fit into the garment but was initially refused the dress by Ripley's Believe it or Not museum even after she wrote them a "grovelling" email begging them to reconsider.
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills to keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills so he could keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying. The 53-year-old former pills and booze addict made the purchase before shooting ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ with Bruce, 67, who he said he “desperately” wanted to befriend. He said in...
Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’
Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
Food writer Julie Powell dead aged 49 after suffering heart attack
Food writer Julie Powell has died aged 49 after suffering a heart attack. She was famed for her blog about cooking all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s 1961 ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking: Volume 1’ book in a year, which was turned into the Oscar-nominated ‘Julie and Julia’ film.
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
Prince Jackson thinks of Michael Jackson 'every day'
Prince Jackson still thinks about his dad Michael "every day". The pop icon died in June 2009, aged 50, and Prince admits that his dad is never far from his thoughts. Prince explained: "I think about him every day. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel...
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift. The singer and actress, 30, said she has a tiny group of pals as she never felt she fitted in with “cool” people. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that...
Pete Davidson is 'still obsessed' with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson is "still obsessed" with Kim Kardashian. The 28-year-old comedian dated reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from October 2021 until August 2022, and now a source has alleged that the pair are still in contact and even though Kim is the one who messages him, she still turns down his requests to meet up.
Wes Bentley: Robert Downey Jr. saved my life
Wes Bentley has thanked Robert Downey Jr. for saving him from drug addiction. The 'Yellowstone' actor has revealed that Robert opening up about his drug use inspired him to get help when he was in the grip of a heroin addiction. Wes told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six...
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry her own children
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry her own children. The 30-year-old pop star received a kidney transplant in 2017 from her best friend as a result of suffering from lupus and explained that the idea that she may have to turn to a surrogate if she ever decides to have children is "very present" in her life but because of the medication she takes to combat bipolar disorder she will become a mother in whatever way she is "meant to."
Mariah Carey hints at project with Millie Bobby Brown
Mariah Carey has teased a collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown. The 'Stranger Things' actress hinted at a potential musical project with the pop star during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' recently and Mariah was coy when she appeared on the same programme on Friday (04.11.22). The...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed 'late into the night' at a Halloween party
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed "late into the night" at a Halloween party. The 47-year-old actor is reported to have been dating supermodel Gigi, 27, since splitting from Camila Morrone back in the summer of 2022 after five years of dating and now an insider has claimed that the pair had a "great time" as they celebrated Halloween earlier this week.
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter on social media until she is older
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter to use social media until she is older. The 45-year-old actress is mother to Charlotte, 13, and 10-year-old Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 46, and explained that while her son "doesn't care" about having a social media presence, she has ongoing conversations with her daughter about opening an account on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok because she needs to understand the "permanent" nature of what she puts online.
Meadow Walker repeatedly watches late dad Paul Walker’s films to remind herself of sound of his voice
Meadow Walker repeatedly watches her late dad’s films to remind herself of the sound of his voice. The model, 24, told Page Six she puts on his films at night and said it brings her “joy” to talk about the actor. She said: “They always say the...
Rebel Wilson denies engagement reports
Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has responded to the claims on social media as she shared a snap of the couple together at Disneyland in California. Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22): "Thanks for the well-wishes,...
Madonna poses as the Queen of Hearts for Halloween
Madonna seemed to have dressed up as The Queen of Hearts for Halloween. The 'Material Girl' hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday (31.02.22) where she showed off her poses in the regal outfit, which appeared to have been inspired by the main antagonist from the classic 1856 novel 'Alice in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll as well as its multiple adaptations.
Gaten Matarazzo is 'excited' for Stranger Things to wrap
Gaten Matarazzo is "excited" for 'Stranger Things' to end. The 20-year-old actor has starred as Dustin Henderson in the hit Netflix science-fiction-horror drama series since 2016, and while he's grateful to be part of such a cultural phenomenon, he's keen to land his next acting gig and see where his life goes next.
