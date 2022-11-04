Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed 'late into the night' at a Halloween party
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed "late into the night" at a Halloween party. The 47-year-old actor is reported to have been dating supermodel Gigi, 27, since splitting from Camila Morrone back in the summer of 2022 after five years of dating and now an insider has claimed that the pair had a "great time" as they celebrated Halloween earlier this week.
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Kim Kardashian was 'devastated' when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on first attempt
Kim Kardashian was "devastated" when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on the first attempt. The 42-year-old reality star made an appearance on the red carpet of the annual fashion event last May wearing the iconic dress – which was originally worn by the late Hollywood legend in 1962 - after losing a reported 20 pounds to fit into the garment but was initially refused the dress by Ripley's Believe it or Not museum even after she wrote them a "grovelling" email begging them to reconsider.
Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’
Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
Prince Jackson thinks of Michael Jackson 'every day'
Prince Jackson still thinks about his dad Michael "every day". The pop icon died in June 2009, aged 50, and Prince admits that his dad is never far from his thoughts. Prince explained: "I think about him every day. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel...
Food writer Julie Powell dead aged 49 after suffering heart attack
Food writer Julie Powell has died aged 49 after suffering a heart attack. She was famed for her blog about cooking all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s 1961 ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking: Volume 1’ book in a year, which was turned into the Oscar-nominated ‘Julie and Julia’ film.
Michaela Coel feels 'exhilarated' to be seen on screen as a black woman
Michaela Coel feels "exhilarated" to be seen on screen as a black woman. The 35-year-old actress stars as Wakandan warrior Aneka in the new movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- which is the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther', which featured the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role - and explained that "more and more" movies could be on the way.
Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer DH Peligro dead aged 63
Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer DH Peligro has died aged 63. The musician, born Darren Henley, hit his head in a fall at his home in Los Angeles and died shortly after on Friday (28.10.22), with his passing confirmed on Saturday. After his brief stint with the Red Hot Chilli...
Tyler Hilton leads tributes to Aaron Carter
Tyler Hilton has led the tributes to Aaron Carter. The singer died on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 and celebrities are reflecting on the former teen idol's life following the tragic news. 'One Tree Hill' star Tyler had performed with Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer...
Pete Davidson is 'still obsessed' with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson is "still obsessed" with Kim Kardashian. The 28-year-old comedian dated reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from October 2021 until August 2022, and now a source has alleged that the pair are still in contact and even though Kim is the one who messages him, she still turns down his requests to meet up.
Aaron Carter dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The singer turned rapper was found dead in his home in California on Saturday (05.11.22) and TMZ reports that the star's body was discovered in the bathtub. The publication says that a 911 call was made on Saturday morning where the...
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry her own children
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry her own children. The 30-year-old pop star received a kidney transplant in 2017 from her best friend as a result of suffering from lupus and explained that the idea that she may have to turn to a surrogate if she ever decides to have children is "very present" in her life but because of the medication she takes to combat bipolar disorder she will become a mother in whatever way she is "meant to."
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter on social media until she is older
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter to use social media until she is older. The 45-year-old actress is mother to Charlotte, 13, and 10-year-old Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 46, and explained that while her son "doesn't care" about having a social media presence, she has ongoing conversations with her daughter about opening an account on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok because she needs to understand the "permanent" nature of what she puts online.
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills to keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills so he could keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying. The 53-year-old former pills and booze addict made the purchase before shooting ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ with Bruce, 67, who he said he “desperately” wanted to befriend. He said in...
Matthew Perry says romantic feelings towards Jennifer Aniston ‘dissipated’ over David Schwimmer
Matthew Perry says his romantic feelings towards Jennifer Aniston “dissipated” when he realised she was interested in David Schwimmer. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, said he “knew what was going on” between David and Jennifer while they were filming the sitcom. He said on the...
Mariah Carey hints at project with Millie Bobby Brown
Mariah Carey has teased a collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown. The 'Stranger Things' actress hinted at a potential musical project with the pop star during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' recently and Mariah was coy when she appeared on the same programme on Friday (04.11.22). The...
Unpacking Clues in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Credits Sequence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus is back and introducing viewers to a new set of privileged resort guests, staff, and even some local Sicilians in the Italy-based story. Helping set the tone for the season...
Princess of Wales returning to Westminster Abbey to host Christmas carol service
Catherine, Princess of Wales is returning to Westminster Abbey to host a Christmas carol service celebrating “selfless” people and the late Queen Elizabeth’s life. She will front the event on Thursday 15 December to honour the efforts of “individuals, families and communities across the UK”, its broadcaster ITV announced on Friday night. (04.11.22)
Selena Gomez contemplate suicide
Selena Gomez used to contemplate suicide. The 30-year-old pop star - who started out in the industry as a child and achieved global fame as a teenager when she starred in the leading role of Disney Channel sitcom 'Wizards of Waverly Place - explained that depression had crept in by the time she reached her 20s and often thought the world would be a "better place" if she wasn't here.
Ed Sheeran donates nearly 1m to help kids with music
Ed Sheeran is giving away nearly £1 million to help children learn music. The 31-year-old singer has donated almost £500,000 over the past five years via his Framlingham Foundation Trust, and the charitable initiative - which trades under the name Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, or ESSMF - has a similar sum earmarked for youngsters looking for funding for instruments, concerts, and rehearsal spaces, accounts have shown.
