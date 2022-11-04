Read full article on original website
Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’
Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
Madonna poses as the Queen of Hearts for Halloween
Madonna seemed to have dressed up as The Queen of Hearts for Halloween. The 'Material Girl' hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday (31.02.22) where she showed off her poses in the regal outfit, which appeared to have been inspired by the main antagonist from the classic 1856 novel 'Alice in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll as well as its multiple adaptations.
Kim Kardashian was 'devastated' when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on first attempt
Kim Kardashian was "devastated" when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on the first attempt. The 42-year-old reality star made an appearance on the red carpet of the annual fashion event last May wearing the iconic dress – which was originally worn by the late Hollywood legend in 1962 - after losing a reported 20 pounds to fit into the garment but was initially refused the dress by Ripley's Believe it or Not museum even after she wrote them a "grovelling" email begging them to reconsider.
Pete Davidson is 'still obsessed' with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson is "still obsessed" with Kim Kardashian. The 28-year-old comedian dated reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from October 2021 until August 2022, and now a source has alleged that the pair are still in contact and even though Kim is the one who messages him, she still turns down his requests to meet up.
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
Duke of Sussex ‘wrote memoir for his own happiness’
The Duke of Sussex is said to have written his memoir for his “own happiness”. A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22) his motivation for producing his upcoming autobiography ‘SPARE’ was to do something “for himself”. The insider added about the...
Who’s Most Likely to Die on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2? A Ranking
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus is back and the body count is already huge as the opening moments of the Season 2 premiere episode, “Ciao,” teased multiple fatalities. A far cry from Season 1’s sole death of hotelier Armond (Murray Bartlett), we can’t help but already begin theorizing who is among the unlucky crop of guests at the center of Season 2’s mystery.
Daniel Radcliffe says girlfriend wants them to appear on ‘Bargain Hunt’
Daniel Radcliffe says his girlfriend wants them to appear on ‘Bargain Hunt’. The ‘Harry Potter’ actor, 33, said he is a massive fan of the antique trading show and his partner Erin Darke, 38, thinks it’s the show they should “most” go on.
‘The Walking Dead’ Derails a Train & (Maybe) Sets Up Some Spinoffs (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 21, “Outpost 22.”]. It’s not “As” and “Bs,” but the Commonwealth’s clearly got something going on. “Outpost 22” doesn’t delve into whether or not the Commonwealth’s officially affiliated with...
Mariah Carey hints at project with Millie Bobby Brown
Mariah Carey has teased a collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown. The 'Stranger Things' actress hinted at a potential musical project with the pop star during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' recently and Mariah was coy when she appeared on the same programme on Friday (04.11.22). The...
