Moscow, ID

uiargonaut.com

Getting “Eck”cited for Idaho versus Eastern Washington

The Vandals look to get back to winning during Parents and Family Weekend. For the first time since conference play started, the Vandals come into a game off a loss. Since their first half lead against Indiana dwindled away in the third quarter, the Vandals started their games slow before turning it around at halftime.
CHENEY, WA
KREM

Hayden Hatten shines, ties program record with four receiving touchdowns as Idaho defeats EWU 48-16

MOSCOW, Idaho — Eastern Washington led 3-0 after its first drive of the game, after that, it was all Idaho as the Vandals trounced EWU 48-16 at the Kibbie Dome today. If you missed the first half today, you missed history as Idaho redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hayden Hatten had four receiving touchdowns to tie a program record for most touchdown receptions in a single game.
CHENEY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, November 5, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, November 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17127 Code Enforcement. Incident Address: 600 9TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:51:31. tree on this property poss needs to be taken down. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-L17128 Traffic Hazard. Incident Address:...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Latah County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains. The Winter Storm Watch starts tonight and runs into Friday afternoon.
LATAH COUNTY, ID

