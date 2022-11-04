ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis of Eagles 29-17 win over Texans on Thursday Night Football

The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and roaring toward the postseason after a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Jalen Hurts was 21-27 for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and Philadelphia Eagles overcame another deficit to roll past rebuilding Houston at NRG Stadium.

Here’s an instant analysis of the matchup with the Birds firmly entrenched as a Super Bowl contender.

Javon Hargrave is heating up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qHWQ_0iyS6OUm00
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The monster defensive tackle is up for a contract extension and helped alleviate the loss of Jordan Davis with a three-sack performance.

Hargrave had seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Dallas Goedert best tight end in NFL?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1A2j_0iyS6OUm00
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce is really good, but Goedert’s time is now.

The talented pass-catching tight end had eight receptions for 100 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Eagles make history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nWyP_0iyS6OUm00
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

There have been some great head coaches, quarterbacks, and teams in Eagles franchise history, but none have started a season 8-0. Jalen Hurts has won 11 straight games as a starting quarterback.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson take the good with bad

He and Marcus Epps miss a ton of tackles, but he’s a playmaker, and that’s something Philadelphia has lacked at the safety position. Gardner-Johnson has five interceptions in the last four games, and he’s the first Eagle with a takeaway in four straight games since Bill Bradley in 1972, per Reuben Frank.

Jalen Hurts smooth in homecoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MKmG_0iyS6OUm00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On a night where he could have struggled due to distractions, the Eagles quarterback dazzled with accuracy, as Hurts was 21-for-27 against the Texans for 243 yards and two more touchdowns.

