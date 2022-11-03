Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week, we feature acts with surprises up their sleeve. If you only know alternative rockers AWOLNATION for their arena anthem “Sail,” then you’ll be surprised by their prolific covers record My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers & Me. The album features renditions of Midnight Oil, ABBA, and The Alan Parsons Project with collaborators that include Beck and Jewel. 7:30 p.m., $35-$65, Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-0707, luckymanonline.com.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO