Phoenix, AZ

Active Adult Living

The Valley’s diverse landscape of retirement communities offers various levels of care to suit your lifestyle needs. Whether you’re looking for personalized fitness programs, a strong sense of community, a luxury living space or cutting-edge dining concepts, there’s a local senior community you can be proud to call home. With pioneering research programs and innovative specialty clinics, the Valley is full of facilities that are the gold standard for your golden years.
Hike of the Week: Box Canyon of the Hassayampa River in Wickenburg

The Box Canyon of the Hassayampa River is one of just a few places where the 100-mile desert waterway flows partially above ground. Most of the time, the hike is a traipse through sandbars and rivulets, but heavy rain can make passage impossible. Getting There: From the U.S. 60/93 traffic...
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (November 7-13)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week, we feature acts with surprises up their sleeve. If you only know alternative rockers AWOLNATION for their arena anthem “Sail,” then you’ll be surprised by their prolific covers record My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers & Me. The album features renditions of Midnight Oil, ABBA, and The Alan Parsons Project with collaborators that include Beck and Jewel. 7:30 p.m., $35-$65, Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-0707, luckymanonline.com.
