Todd Woodbridge supports Nick Kyrgios' stance, believes the Australian should have qualified for the ATP Finals based on his Wimbledon performance

tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime honest after Rune defeat ends run: "He kind of exposed weaknesses in my game"
Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak ended with Holger Rune beating the Canadian in straight sets in Paris. It's been an incredible 30 days for Auger who won 3 trophies in three consecutive weeks and almost made it to another final in Paris. Rune attacked Auger consistently and exposed some of the weaknesses in his game which is how Felix described the match as well.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev back on court and confirms he should still return to competitive tennis in 2022
Alexander Zverev fans were given a boost on Friday after their man posted a video of him back on the tennis court. The German hasn't played since his horror ankle injury in a bruising French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal in June and there were fears he had suffered an injury setback.
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs weighs in on Djokovic ATP Finals debate: "Not having Djokovic would have been dumb"
Rennae Stubbs praised the ATP for including the grand slam exception rule allowing Djokovic to play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing in the top 8. Novak Djokovic will play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing the year in the top 8 rankings-wise and it's made possible due to the fact that he's a grand slam champion. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 to be able to play and he did just that.
Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title
Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes.But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serbian, 35, early on in the second to take the showpiece to a decider.The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovic’s serve in the 11th game and fending off six break points, to take his maiden Masters title 3-6 6-3 7-5 in...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
"I was actually kicked until I was unconscious a week before the US Open" - Jelena Dokic reveals own abuse experience after shocking video
Former tennis player Jelena Dokic revealed her own abuse experience in light of a recent viral video that shocked the tennis world. A viral video originating in Serbia showed a father beating his daughter on a tennis court. Many players reacted with shock and anger as Serbian authorities arrested the man in question. In light of that, Jelena Dokic, a former player, talked about her own experience with a similar situation that she first revealed in her autobiography:
tennisuptodate.com
Tracy Austin disappointed in Coco Gauff's performance after early WTA Finals exit - "She doesn't want to hit a forehand"
Coco Gauff's straight-sets defeat against Daria Kasatkina in the WTA Finals on Thursday has put her out of semifinal contention. The American had earlier lost her opening match against Caroline Garcia, also in straight sets. Analyzing the loss in an interview with The Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Tracy...
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello bottle their love into a new perfume collection
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francesca Perello, are bottling their love into a new collection in collaboration with french Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie. The couple, which recently welcomed their first baby, named their fragrance In All Intimacy. “It was just one of those beautiful surprises of...
tennisuptodate.com
World Number One Carlos Alcaraz out of ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals due to abdominal injury
World Number One, Carlos Alcaraz is out of the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals after his abdominal injury was confirmed to see the Spaniard out for the next six weeks. Taking to social media, Alcaraz revealed the terrible news that he has suffered an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal and as a result has had to withdraw to focus on his recovery in a painful blow to both tournaments.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic embroiled in Paris Masters controversy with return of 'magic potion' seen at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic is is another 'super potion' controversy after his team was spotted mixing something in his water bottle. It's not the first time this has happened to Djokovic or some other tennis players as we have had this kind of stuff before. It's fairly rare and looks very suspicious which is what the most recent video from Paris shows as well.
tennisuptodate.com
"His physicality is that of Novak and maybe even a step above" - Mats Wilander believes Felix Auger-Aliassime could push Djokovic in every department
Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed an explosive second half of the tennis season following consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors. He also beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in September, and the pair could face each other in the final of the Paris Masters, with Auger-Aliassime beating Frances Tiafoe in Friday's quarter-final to progress to the last four. Djokovic is on the other side of the draw.
tennisuptodate.com
“I’m just fearless on the court, I’m enjoying myself here” - Confidence sky high for Sakkari after final group game at WTA Finals
Maria Sakkari downed Ons Jabeur in straight sets to top her group at the WTA Finals and she's been delighted by the result. Sakkari has not had a very good year so far but found some form in Guadalajara recently with the form translating to the WTA Finals. Another straight-set victory made her really happy as she topped a very tricky group where many did not see her advance at all:
FOX Sports
Djokovic and Tsitsipas reach Paris semis, Alcaraz retires
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday. Djokovic, who has titles in Israel and Kazakhstan this season, is chasing a record-extending 39th Masters title. Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz set for ATP Finals after Alcaraz injury, Hurkacz and Rune currently alternates
After the announcement of Carlos Alcaraz being out of the ATP Finals due to injury, Taylor Fritz will make his debut in Turin. Fritz becomes the fifth American player to play the end of year finals since 2010, the most different players of any country. This includes Andy Roddick, Mardy...
tennisuptodate.com
Rune full of praise for Alcaraz after retirement win in Paris: "Of course, he is No. 1, so he is obviously the best in the world right now"
Holger Rune advanced to the Paris Masters semi-final after Carlos Alcaraz retired and the Dane praised the Spaniard. It was a very good and exciting match between Alcaraz and Rune but an abdominal injury prevented the Spaniard to stay in the match and compete on. The duo know each other well having grown up together on the Tour and they actually played doubles as youngsters as well.
tennisuptodate.com
Frustrated Gauff laments poor WTA Finals display: "It’s probably the worst week of the year for me. I’ve never lost so much so fast"
Coco Gauff finished her WTA Finals by going 0-6 in combined singles and doubles matches leaving the teenager very frustrated. It was supposed to be this grand occasion where Coco Gauff would show she belongs among the best on the Tour in both singles and doubles but it was anything but. The American was expected to do well playing in front of native fans in her country but she really didn't.
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia books WTA Finals final over Sakkari
Caroline Garcia continued her dream season by reaching another final and this one came in Forth Worth after a win over Sakkari. Sakkari stunned everybody with a very high level of tennis this week winning all three matches in the round-robin stage. She was slightly favoured to win this one as well but the French player had other plans. From the start, Garcia looked as confident as ever hitting the ball rather well.
Citrus County Chronicle
Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
tennisuptodate.com
"I got pretty nervous, and kind of had a crisis of panic" - Nerves nearly got the better of Garcia in reaching WTA Finals semis
Caroline Garcia was able to overcome big nerves in her match against Kasatkina to secure a spot in the WTA Finals semi-finals. The French player was up a break in the opening set but then lost four games in a row to lose it. She then smashed Kasatkina in the second set 6-1 but found herself losing an early break in the final set. Facing a couple of break points, Garcia held firm and then outplayed the Russian in the tiebreak to take it.
