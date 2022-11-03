ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UTSA Soccer crowned 2022 C-USA Champions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The UTSA soccer team earned the title of Conference USA Champions after defeating No. 5 seed FAU, 3-2, in the championship match on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. In their final year in the Conference USA, the Roadrunners are leaving the conference with a splash, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Roadrunners to tip off 2022-23 campaign at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The UTSA women's basketball team opens its 2022-23 campaign on the road as the Roadrunners face SFA on Monday. Tip-off for the season opener is set for 5:30 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on ESPN+. NEW 'RUNNERS ON THE BLOCK. UTSA returns six players –...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA set to open 2022-23 campaign with Trinity on Monday night

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men's basketball team officially begins its 2022-23 season tomorrow night, hosting the Trinity Tigers in the season lid-lifter. Tomorrow's game will be streamed on CUSA.tv, broadcast on Ticket 760 AM and is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. The Roadrunners are looking to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA outlasts UAB in double-overtime thriller

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Joshua Cephus caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Frank Harris and the defense forced an incompletion on fourth down in the second overtime, as UTSA outlasted UAB 44-38 in Conference USA action on Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium. Playing their program-record third overtime game of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

