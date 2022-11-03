"Answering a question will spark 100 other questions," said Eddie Swartzentruber Eddie Swartzentruber was raised in an Amish community in Minnesota but ran away at 17. Now, he's shedding light about what his previous lifestyle was like — on TikTok. The Rochester, Minn., man fled his home in the middle of a "brutally cold" night on January 8, 2014, he said in one of his videos. In the clip, he explained that he made the decision while throwing down hay one night, and thinking to himself, "this is just not necessary." He ran...

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO