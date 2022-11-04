ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELECTION 2022: Meet the Candidate — Ceci Maher for State Senate 26th District [Op-Ed & VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Ceci Maher was the first national executive director of the Horizons Student Enrichment Program, working to increase access to education for all students; CEO of Person-to-Person, expanding their programs to serve food for 25,000 people annually in Fairfield County; and executive director of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, making classrooms safer from gun violence.
ELECTION 2022: Wilton Democratic Town Committee Op-Ed

Wilton voters gravitate towards two common themes: we lean socially progressive and fiscally conservative. That is exactly the balance offered by Connecticut Democrats: Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. Dick Blumenthal, Congressman Jim Himes, and Ceci Maher for State Senate and Keith Denning for State Representative. Connecticut Democrats typically get credit for...
ELECTION 2022: Wilton Republican Town Committee Chair Op-Ed

People over Politics — Vote for Kim Healy, Toni Boucher, and Jayme Stevenson — Vote Row B. “People Over Politics.” I know that sounds counterintuitive coming from a town political committee chair, but knowing our local candidates and evaluating their history, I can attest that this mantra comfortably fits each of them. Kim Healy, Toni Boucher, and Jayme Stevenson each have a strong, proven record of working across the aisle, benefitting all their constituents.
ELECTIONS 2022: GMW’s Voter’s Guide — Everything You Need to Know to VOTE on Tuesday, Nov. 8

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and with so much riding on the 2022 midterms, it’s important for Wilton voters to be fully prepared. There are four candidates running to represent Wilton in Hartford, none of whom are incumbents but all of whom have run before in some way to serve the town. There are also statewide races, starting with the governor’s office on down, plus U.S. congressional and senate races and a referendum on early voting.
“My Son Was A Person First” — A Mother’s Story of Addiction, Grief, Stigma, Forgiveness and Hope

The following story was contributed by Mary Beth Young, as told to Julie Andersen. Young, who owns The Pilates Advantage in Wilton, is holding a fundraiser for Laurel House in honor of her son Colin, who died of an overdose in 2021. She is sharing their story to raise awareness and remove the stigma around addiction and overdose. Information about the event can be found at the end of this story.
