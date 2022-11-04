Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday
Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week.
Powerball fever: Picking numbers and dreaming big
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery ticket sales are at a high in South Carolina as people play for the $1.6 billion jackpot. Jimmy's Mart off Two Notch Road in Columbia, has a history of people buying winning lottery tickets from their small store. Jimmy's had three winners in less than a month last year which has made people believe the store could be lucky.
2 Upstate high school football players involved in crash
The crash happened Friday morning when the two players were headed to school from a team breakfast, according to a statement released by the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate football players injured in crash following team breakfast
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Five announced that two students from Byrnes High School were injured this morning after crashing on the way to school. Officials said the two students were leaving a breakfast for the football team and driving to school when the crash...
North Carolina school district closes Monday due to illnesses
Citing illness and staffing concerns, the schools are experiencing high absenteeism for both students and staff.
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
Democrats in South Carolina trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats in South Carolina get another shot at loosening the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics as voting ends Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. But it’s likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years, have candidates in just four of the eight races on ballots […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.6 Billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If luck be a lady, then this one is a dime — except this is no ten cents we’re talking about. The powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a record 1.6 billion after no winners were picked from Wednesday’s drawing. That’s enough to get...
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
In honor of one of Duke's Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Nicole forms near the Bahamas, Grand Strand and Pee Dee in forecast track
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas and will bring impacts from Florida through the Carolinas by the end of the week. At 5:00 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 68.5 West. A subtropical storm means the system has characteristics of both a purely tropical system as well as characteristics of a winter time area of low pressure (cool, dry air). Nicole will likely transition to a purely tropical storm in the next few days.
WMBF
Clemson falls to No. 12 in latest AP Poll after first loss
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After suffering the first loss of the season, Clemson has tumbled down the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The latest AP Top 25 has the Tigers slated as the 12th-ranked team in the country. That’s down seven spots from the previous rankings. Ultimately, the...
Comments / 0