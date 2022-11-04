ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
News19 WLTX

Powerball fever: Picking numbers and dreaming big

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery ticket sales are at a high in South Carolina as people play for the $1.6 billion jackpot. Jimmy's Mart off Two Notch Road in Columbia, has a history of people buying winning lottery tickets from their small store. Jimmy's had three winners in less than a month last year which has made people believe the store could be lucky.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.6 Billion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If luck be a lady, then this one is a dime — except this is no ten cents we’re talking about. The powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a record 1.6 billion after no winners were picked from Wednesday’s drawing. That’s enough to get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Nicole forms near the Bahamas, Grand Strand and Pee Dee in forecast track

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas and will bring impacts from Florida through the Carolinas by the end of the week. At 5:00 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 68.5 West. A subtropical storm means the system has characteristics of both a purely tropical system as well as characteristics of a winter time area of low pressure (cool, dry air). Nicole will likely transition to a purely tropical storm in the next few days.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBF

Clemson falls to No. 12 in latest AP Poll after first loss

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After suffering the first loss of the season, Clemson has tumbled down the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The latest AP Top 25 has the Tigers slated as the 12th-ranked team in the country. That’s down seven spots from the previous rankings. Ultimately, the...
CLEMSON, SC

