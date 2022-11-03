Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Match Order Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel
Below is the current match order planned for WWE Crown Jewel today, courtesy of PWInsider:. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss (c) The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) Braun Strowman vs. Omos. Undisputed WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Crown Jewel Fallout, Possible Reveal for The O.C., More
The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but the show will feature fallout from Crown Jewel, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Segment and Match Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
A new match and segment were added to the line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, MA. AEW announced a big eight-man tag team match with Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Konnan Shares What Colt Cabana Told Him Backstage About CM Punk
Konnan discussed a conversation he had with Colt Cabana while he was backstage at AEW months ago on the most recent episode of the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast. When CM Punk joined AEW, Konnan reportedly asked Cabana what he thought. Punk and Cabana were sued by former...
wrestlingheadlines.com
More on MVP Missing WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Note on Logan Paul and Roman Reigns
We noted before how MVP did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel to be with Omos as he faces Braun Strowman. A new report from Fightful Select notes that MVP beating by Strowman on Friday’s SmackDown was done to help explain why he won’t be there, and in actuality MVP is a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in the Kingdom.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Card Announced
NJPW and STARDOM announced the full lineup for their Historic X-Over show on November 20, which will be headlined by KAIRI taking on Mayu Iwatani to crown the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Here is the card:. – IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI vs Mayu Iwatani. – IWGP United States...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update on Plans for WarGames Matches at WWE Survivor Series
WWE previously announced that the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event will feature the big main roster return of WarGames – one match for the men’s division and one match for the women’s division. It’s now been confirmed that each match will feature 10 competitors, 5 on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Trying To Wrestle Him On A Plane
On a flight from England back to the United States, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recounted the amazing tale of Vince McMahon trying to battle him in a shoot-style match while at 35,000 feet in the air. In his book: It’s True! It’s True!, Kurt Angle describes the time...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Suspends Nick Aldis and Pulls Him from Events, NWA COO on If This Is a Wrestling Angle
The NWA has announced that Nick Aldis is suspended, and he has been pulled from Hard Times III. As noted, Aldis posted a now-deleted Instagram video over the weekend and revealed that he has given his notice to the NWA. Aldis allegedly said he and NWA owner Billy Corgan have had their differences, and that the promotion became so embarrassing that he can no longer be a part of it. Sources have reported that the issues between the two sides are legitimate due to the company’s creative direction.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd. Christopher Daniels vs. Rocky Romero.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers on The Paul Brothers, Roman Reigns, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith into Logan Paul going into today’s Crown Jewel main event as at least 30 minutes were earmarked for his bout with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including their entrances. PWInsider adds that this is far longer than anything else on the show has earmarked. The main event will be officiated by referee Ryan Tran.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA Surge
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA Surge today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re one week away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and we’ve got a special edition of USA Surge hosted by two contender’s for NWA World Title gold: the NWA’s own Powerrr couple Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Surge Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA Surge series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Teams For World Tag League 2022
HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (2021 World Tag League finalists. EVIL 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner. Yujiro 1x IWGP Tag Team Champion) Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) (1x IWGP Tag Team Champions. Naito 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, SANADA 3x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner)
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Officials Pleased With Performances Of Omos and Logan Paul At Crown Jewel
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. Braun Strowman went over Omos in a singles match with his power slam finisher at the same event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,494 tickets and there are 596 left. It’s set up for 11,953 seats. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Segment Added To This Week’s NXT On USA
WWE has announced on Twitter that the Grayson Waller effect will be returning on this Tuesday’s NXT on USA, which will feature Von Wagner and NXT world champion, Bron Breakker. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker. * The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT champion Bron Breakker...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Shares AEW Memorabilia He Kept To Motivate Himself
Cody Rhodes made his spectacular comeback to the WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes’ journey from AEW had started back in 2018 with the All In event on September 1st, and this came following his departure from AEW. Rhodes and the Young Bucks promoted the pay-per-view in collaboration with Ring of Honor.
