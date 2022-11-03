The NWA has announced that Nick Aldis is suspended, and he has been pulled from Hard Times III. As noted, Aldis posted a now-deleted Instagram video over the weekend and revealed that he has given his notice to the NWA. Aldis allegedly said he and NWA owner Billy Corgan have had their differences, and that the promotion became so embarrassing that he can no longer be a part of it. Sources have reported that the issues between the two sides are legitimate due to the company’s creative direction.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO