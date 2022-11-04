Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Surge Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA Surge series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update on Plans for WarGames Matches at WWE Survivor Series
WWE previously announced that the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event will feature the big main roster return of WarGames – one match for the men’s division and one match for the women’s division. It’s now been confirmed that each match will feature 10 competitors, 5 on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Didn’t Speak To Jim Ross For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW. While speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Gabe Sapolsky Scouting for WWE, Upcoming WWE Tryouts
WWE Consultant Gabe Sapolsky continues to scout talent for the company. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Sapolsky attended a Prestige Wrestling event to scout talents for WWE last month. Sapolsky was also scouting talents for WWE at DEFY Wrestling’s Kingdom Come event on Saturday, October 30 in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title In Two
Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He defended the title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event against Logan Paul. While speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again. ”Yeah...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Recalls Wild Drinking Story About John Cena
Over the years, Chris Jericho and John Cena have engaged in several battles. But Jericho’s biggest loss against Cena occurred outside of the ring. Jericho and Cena were seeking shelter in an Alaskan pub to stay warm, and Jericho was startled to learn how much the 16-time WWE Champion can drink.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jordynne Grace Says She and Jonathan Gresham Are Considering Starting A Bodybuilding Show
IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on Counted Out With Mike & Tyler, where the champ discussed a number of wrestling-related topics, including how she and her husband, former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham, want to start their own bodybuilding program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on WWE’s Trip To and From Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel
The WWE crews reportedly had one of their easier trips to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this past weekend for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The WWE flights from the Kingdom took off and landed back in the United States without incident. PWInsider adds that some people flew out on private jets, while others flew out together, with stops in Paris or London before making it back to the United States.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA Surge
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA Surge today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re one week away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and we’ve got a special edition of USA Surge hosted by two contender’s for NWA World Title gold: the NWA’s own Powerrr couple Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green!
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Segment and Match Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
A new match and segment were added to the line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, MA. AEW announced a big eight-man tag team match with Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Suspends Nick Aldis and Pulls Him from Events, NWA COO on If This Is a Wrestling Angle
The NWA has announced that Nick Aldis is suspended, and he has been pulled from Hard Times III. As noted, Aldis posted a now-deleted Instagram video over the weekend and revealed that he has given his notice to the NWA. Aldis allegedly said he and NWA owner Billy Corgan have had their differences, and that the promotion became so embarrassing that he can no longer be a part of it. Sources have reported that the issues between the two sides are legitimate due to the company’s creative direction.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Orange Cassidy Defeats Katsuyori Shibata On AEW Rampage To Remain The All-Atlantic Champion
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Atlantic City opened up with top NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata taking on Orange Cassidy, with Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Championship on the line. The match was made on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, where Shibata confronted Cassidy following his successful title defense over Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Match Order Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel
Below is the current match order planned for WWE Crown Jewel today, courtesy of PWInsider:. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss (c) The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) Braun Strowman vs. Omos. Undisputed WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA, this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,580 tickets, and there are 266 left. No matches have been announced for the show, which will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Crown Jewel event that featured Brock Lesnar going over Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns retaining the Universal Title over Logan Paul and more.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Vince McMahon Spotted with His Bodyguard and a Date In New York City
Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a restaurant in New York City this past Saturday. As seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59, Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend. It was noted that McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at a table next to him, and he had eyes on McMahon all night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on AEW Filming Their New Reality TV Show
AEW began production on their new reality series for Warner Bros. Discovery this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that a camera crew was backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, filming talents for the series. The crew was also backstage for last night’s AEW Rampage from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s PWG DINK
PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) holds their DINK event tonight at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Here is the is card:. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham. Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Bandido, Aramis & Komander vs. Arez, Black Taurus & Latigo. Jordynne...
Comments / 0