Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
NHL
Kubalik, Red Wings defeat Rangers in OT for third straight win
NEW YORK -- Dominik Kubalik scored at 2:43 of overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Kubalik won it from near the right post after receiving a backdoor pass from David Perron on a power play. A video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room confirmed the play was on side.
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
NHL
Tkachuk to have hearing for actions in Panthers game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking against Kings goalie Quick. Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on Saturday. The incident occurred with 39 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
Vilardi's late goal helps Kings edge Panthers
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored with 3:18 left in the third period to help the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi scored his ninth of the season from a sharp angle after Alexander Edler's initial shot caromed to...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Thompson among best in Pacific Division
Kraken forward leads first-year NHL players in points; goalie has helped Golden Knights into first place. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL
NHL On Tap: McDavid set to play in 500th game with Oilers
Blues look to end six-game losing streak; Flames, Islanders attempt to get back on track. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Monday. McDavid to play in 500th...
NHL
Husso, Kubalik help Red Wings shut out Islanders
DETROIT -- Ville Husso made 24 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings ended the New York Islanders' winning streak at five games with a 3-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth in the NHL. "The guys did a great job...
NHL
LA Kings Prospect Report, 11/4
Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Kenny Connors, Alex Laferriere, Kirill Kirsanov, Otto Salin. While the LA Kings are off and running at the NHL level, so are their prospects, playing in a variety of leagues around the world. The Kings of tomorrow have had strong weeks, with everal first-time additions to the prospect report in this week's edition. From the OHL to the NCAA to the Liiga, the young Kings are making an impact early in the season.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 1, Blackhawks 2 – Questionable Decision In OT
CHI – Jason Dickinson (4), Assists: Caleb Jones (6), Filip Roos (2) LAK – Blake Lizotte (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Sean Walker (1) CHI – Jonathan Toews (7), Assists: Jake McCabe (3), Andreas Athanasiou (3) Three takeaways from the contest:. Lizotte tallies goal No. 3. Thursday’s...
NHL
Top McDavid moment from NHL career debated
Highlight-reel goals, assists, six-point game among selections from NHL.com writers. Connor McDavid is expected to play in his 500th NHL game when the Edmonton Oilers face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, ESPN+, SN NOW). In his first 499 NHL games,...
How to Watch the New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/5/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a much-needed statement win on Thursday, and now look for some consistency as they prepare for an afternoon clash with the New York Islanders on Saturday. After a horrendous loss to another team from New York earlier this week, the Red Wings came...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Horvat
In a recent article for the Toronto Sun , Nick Kypreos wrote that hockey fans should “keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings” if the Vancouver Canucks shop Bo Horvat at this year’s trade deadline (from ‘Leafs are more than halfway through the John Tavares contract. Was it worth it?’, Toronto Star, 10/27/22). Kypreos noted that the undetermined future of Dylan Larkin in Detroit is the reason behind it, as the Red Wings captain is seeking a deal similar to Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $73.2 million contract. It’s certainly an intriguing prospect to think about it, but even if they can ink Larkin to an extension before the deadline, I believe that the Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should make a push for Horvat as well.
NHL
Perbix scores first NHL goal to lift Lightning past Sabres
TAMPA -- Nick Perbix broke a third-period tie with his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, and Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (7-4-1), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Brian Elliott made 21 saves.
NHL
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit). After his 24-save performance in Detroit's 3-0 shutout victory over the New York Islanders...
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
