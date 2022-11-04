Read full article on original website
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
NHL
Predators overcome three-goal deficit to defeat Canucks in shootout
VANCOUVER -- Jordan Gross scored his first two NHL goals, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Gross, who signed a two-year contract on July 14, was playing in his second game with Nashville...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
NHL
Anderson to have hearing for actions in Canadiens game
Forward facing discipline for for boarding against Golden Knights defenseman Pietrangelo. Josh Anderson will have a hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Montreal Canadiens forward is facing discipline for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. The incident occurred at 10:08 of the third period in...
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
NHL
LA Kings Prospect Report, 11/4
Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Kenny Connors, Alex Laferriere, Kirill Kirsanov, Otto Salin. While the LA Kings are off and running at the NHL level, so are their prospects, playing in a variety of leagues around the world. The Kings of tomorrow have had strong weeks, with everal first-time additions to the prospect report in this week's edition. From the OHL to the NCAA to the Liiga, the young Kings are making an impact early in the season.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
Vilardi's late goal helps Kings edge Panthers
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored with 3:18 left in the third period to help the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi scored his ninth of the season from a sharp angle after Alexander Edler's initial shot caromed to...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Tying Goal in 5-3 Loss to Florida
The Ducks pulled within one on Isac Lundestrom's penalty shot goal in the final minutes of regulation, but the Florida Panthers held on for a 5-3 victory over Anaheim tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 4-8-1 on the season and 2-2-0 on home ice. Despite the setback,...
NHL
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
NHL
Kubalik, Red Wings defeat Rangers in OT for third straight win
NEW YORK -- Dominik Kubalik scored at 2:43 of overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Kubalik won it from near the right post after receiving a backdoor pass from David Perron on a power play. A video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room confirmed the play was on side.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Stars 6, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, AB - The Dallas Stars showed why they are a team on the rise on Saturday afternoon. Forwards Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn lead the way for the Central Division leaders, with Robertson notching a goal and two assists on the day and Benn recording the hat trick in a 6-2 defeat for Edmonton to Dallas.
NHL
Giroux scores in first game against Flyers, Senators skid hits five
OTTAWA -- Claude Giroux scored his 300th NHL goal in his first game against his former team, but the Ottawa Senators lost 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. "I'm pretty [ticked] off right now, but I'll wake up tomorrow and it is what it is,"...
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Blue Jackets fans from near and far enjoyed Finland visit
The 5th Line showed up in force for the NHL Global Series games in Tampere. Jarkko Niemi had a problem. He knew one his favorite players, Patrik Laine, was coming with the Blue Jackets to play in his hometown of Tampere as part of this season's NHL Global Series games. A longtime hockey fan from the city, Niemi has supported the local legend since Laine helped one of the city's two top-level pro teams, Tappara, win the Finnish Liiga championship in 2016.
NHL
Perbix scores first NHL goal to lift Lightning past Sabres
TAMPA -- Nick Perbix broke a third-period tie with his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, and Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (7-4-1), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Brian Elliott made 21 saves.
