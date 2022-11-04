Northampton County would have a health center for its about 2,000 employees and their dependents under a proposal from County Executive Lamont McClure. "We could potentially save millions of dollars in money we would otherwise have to put into the (county's) healthcare trust fund," McClure said Monday. His administration has compared the center to the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. clinic that was popular with workers. It closed in 2003, two years after Steel filed for bankruptcy.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO