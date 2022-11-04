ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers can cast ballot on act highlighting natural disaster protection, combating climate change

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

With Election Day on the horizon, there’s a $4 billion initiative that New Yorkers can vote on when casting their ballot.

The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act will fund environmental projects across New York state to combat climate change.

New Yorkers know the headache with big storms, including the funding that goes toward fixing infrastructure. Superstorm Sandy created over $19 billion in damages and economic loss.

The statewide initiative plans to create floodproof neighborhoods and improve public health with $1.1 billion that would go toward flood risk reduction. A lot of the projects started after Superstorm Sandy still haven't been finished. If approved, this act would allow the state to access funding to help protect neighbors from future storms.

The act also looks to target pollution problems by paying for electric school buses across the state.

New Yorkers can weigh in on this vote by checking the back of their ballot along with three other city-specific questions.

