La Jolla High School wins CIF football playoff opener; all three local teams prepare for next round
La Jolla High School opened the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Division II football playoffs with a 28-22 home victory over Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach on Nov. 4.
footballscoop.com
The Pac-12 could reportedly have a new member as early as this week (Updated)
New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had a lot on his plate as he took over the league heading into some serious media rights negotiations, and with huge departures of USC and UCLA (at least for now) to the Big Ten. With talks picking up between the league and San Diego...
News 8 KFMB
'Roll Tide' | Carlsbad High School quarterback commits to play at University of Alabama
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Southern California has always been known as one of the hotbeds for football talent across the United States. We saw that once again last week with Julian Sayin, the quarterback at Carlsbad High School committing to play college football at the University of Alabama. Sayin is...
Ejected Driver Who Died in Crash on Scripps Poway Parkway Was Martin Jaquez, 63
Authorities have publicly identified a 63-year-old man who was fatally injured last week in a solo car crash in Miramar Ranch North. Martin Jaquez of San Diego lost control of the 2015 Lexus he was driving on Scripps Poway Parkway shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack
DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
sandiegoville.com
Angry Pete's Pizza To Replace Tin Fish Seafood Restaurant In San Diego's East County
After only a year-and-a-half in business, Tin Fish has shuttered its lakefront location at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve & Campground and will soon be replaced by a branch of Angry Pete's Detroit-style pizza. Last June, a location of Tin Fish seafood restaurant opened in a 4,000 square-foot, indoor/outdoor space within...
NBC San Diego
Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County
Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
KPBS
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
San Diego weekly Reader
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Teagan Ann Strain – Nov. 3, 2022
Teagan Ann Strain was born on Nov. 3, 2022 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego, Calif. She weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Adam and Caty Strain. Maternal grandparents are Joe and Kathy Huntington of Bakersfield, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Julie Bennett, Gulf Shores, Ala.,, formerly of Los Alamos, and the late Lonny Strain. Courtesy photo.
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
NBC San Diego
Pilot Who Died in Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa Is ID'd
Officials with the county medical examiner's office released the identity of a 46-year-old man killed over the weekend when his small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. At the time, fire officials...
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
Driver killed in North County crash
A 63-year-old man died in a car crash last Tuesday morning in the Encinitas area, county medical officials said.
kusi.com
San Diego kicks off Fleet Week absolutely FREE
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Fleet week is in full swing at the the Broadway Pier in San Diego. The up-close military experience is completely free to the public. It will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Nov. 5-6.
San Diego Channel
3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-805 in Clairemont
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wrong-way driver suspected of DUI crashed early Sunday, running a vehicle off Interstate 805 and onto state Route 52, injuring the driver and two passengers, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near University City and Clairemont. Callers to 911...
Chula Vista to Pick New Leadership in Mayoral Election on Nov. 8
Voters in San Diego County’s second-largest city will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618...
La Jolla planners support 16,000-square-foot home development in Country Club area
The Community Planning Association board picks a favored option for a new logo, and locals remember late LJCPA trustee and longtime community volunteer Helen Boyden.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Ramen Festival returns
The San Diego Ramen Festival returns Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier! Visit: sdramenfest.com.
