Predators overcome three-goal deficit to defeat Canucks in shootout
VANCOUVER -- Jordan Gross scored his first two NHL goals, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Gross, who signed a two-year contract on July 14, was playing in his second game with Nashville...
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
Tkachuk to have hearing for actions in Panthers game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking against Kings goalie Quick. Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on Saturday. The incident occurred with 39 seconds remaining in the...
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
Vilardi's late goal helps Kings edge Panthers
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored with 3:18 left in the third period to help the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi scored his ninth of the season from a sharp angle after Alexander Edler's initial shot caromed to...
NHL On Tap: McDavid set to play in 500th game with Oilers
Blues look to end six-game losing streak; Flames, Islanders attempt to get back on track. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Monday. McDavid to play in 500th...
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Prospect Dumais is Lighting Up the QMJHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prospect pool is quite possibly the deepest that it’s ever been. Based on their current position in the standings, it’s likely that it will get a bit deeper after this season. While the Jackets have been getting some A-List prospects through their high draft picks in players like Kent Johnson and David Jiricek, they have also seen some pretty promising things from later-round picks lately as well.
Kubalik, Red Wings defeat Rangers in OT for third straight win
NEW YORK -- Dominik Kubalik scored at 2:43 of overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Kubalik won it from near the right post after receiving a backdoor pass from David Perron on a power play. A video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room confirmed the play was on side.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
LA Kings Prospect Report, 11/4
Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Kenny Connors, Alex Laferriere, Kirill Kirsanov, Otto Salin. While the LA Kings are off and running at the NHL level, so are their prospects, playing in a variety of leagues around the world. The Kings of tomorrow have had strong weeks, with everal first-time additions to the prospect report in this week's edition. From the OHL to the NCAA to the Liiga, the young Kings are making an impact early in the season.
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
The Devils win 4-3 in Overtime to End Road Trip | GAME STORY
CALGARY, Alta. - In overtime, Fabian Zetterlund netted his second of the game to give the Devils 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. The Devils pick up six out of six possible points on the Western Canada road trip. "We know he's a good shooter, got a lot of success...
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
Red Wings try to continue strong start against Rangers; Zegras, Terry can extend streaks for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Sunday. Matthews, Maple Leafs roll...
Husso, Kubalik help Red Wings shut out Islanders
DETROIT -- Ville Husso made 24 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings ended the New York Islanders' winning streak at five games with a 3-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth in the NHL. "The guys did a great job...
FOX Sports
Capitals play the Oilers on losing streak
Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals aim to break their four-game slide when they play the Edmonton Oilers. Washington has a 3-2-1 record at home and a 5-6-2 record overall. The Capitals have a...
Giroux scores in first game against Flyers, Senators skid hits five
OTTAWA -- Claude Giroux scored his 300th NHL goal in his first game against his former team, but the Ottawa Senators lost 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. "I'm pretty [ticked] off right now, but I'll wake up tomorrow and it is what it is,"...
The Backcheck: A big third period bounce back
"It's Saturday night. You better enjoy it." That was Brandon Hagel's advice for 24-year-old, rookie defenseman Nick Perbix, who recorded the game-winning goal on Saturday night when he found the back of the net for the first time in his NHL career. The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed their point streak...
