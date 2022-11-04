FIGS, INC. (FIGS) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FIGS, Inc. (FIGS)

Read full article on original website
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Discovery, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery, Inc." or "the Company") DISCA WBD for violations of the securities laws. Investors who (1) exchanged Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. - POL; GOED
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (""Polished" or the "Company") POL GOED))). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns...
Compass Minerals Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Compass Minerals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass...
FLGT DEADLINE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm
Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2022) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ("Fulgent") FLGT. The action charges Fulgent with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Fulgent's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Fulgent investors have suffered significant losses.
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of AIMC, AGFS, USER, and PEBO
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AIMC to Regal Rexnord Corporation for $62.00 per share. If you are an AIMC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates KNBE, BTRS, PEBO, MYOV
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE's sale to Vista Equity Partners for $24.90...
Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock
Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
Innodata to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / INNODATA INC. INOD today announced that it will report Third Quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A news release will be available in both the News and Investor Relations sections of the Innodata website, www.innodata.com.
Helium Mobile & Solana Mobile Announce Partnership to Bring Cryptocarrier Service to Saga Phones in U.S.
Lisbon, Portugal (November 5, 2022) – Today, Helium Mobile™ and Solana Mobile announced a partnership to bring the world's first cryptocarrier to Saga phones in the U.S. Through this partnership, Saga phones sold in the U.S. will get a 30 day free subscription to Helium Mobile allowing them to seamlessly connect to the Helium 5G network and partner 5G networks nationwide.
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
