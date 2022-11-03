ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

myozarksonline.com

Camden County Saturation Patrol Leads to Multiple Arrests, Narcotics Seizure

Deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, drug task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers conducted a saturation patrol in the Osage Beach area of Camden County over the weekend. Almost twenty law enforcement officers participated in the saturation patrol...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Laclede County Man Jailed Facing Charges In String Of Thefts

A 44-year-old Laclede County man is in the Laclede County Jail after being arrested by Laclede County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lebanon Police Officers Friday in Lebanon. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property; Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says Moore is being held on a $25,000 Bond.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
960 The Ref

Thieves crash getaway cars trying to flee, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people are facing charges after officers said their attempts to flee from the scene of a crime hit a snag. The Springfield Police Department confirmed that it was called to a report of a theft at the Ross Dress For Less Store in Springfield on Saturday evening. Officers said that two suspects stole merchandise from the store.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County.  Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Phillipsburg Man Facing Several Charges Following Saturday Arrest

A 43-year-old Phillipsburg man was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail following his arrest Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Russell B. Jones is facing charges of Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child. No court date has yet been set.
PHILLIPSBURG, MO
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking arrested on county warrants

A man from Licking was arrested Friday on warrants from Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Shepherd, 26, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor registration violation. He is held in the Texas County Jail.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

