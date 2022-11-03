Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
Weapons, Drugs And Cash: Camden Deputies Make Multiple Drug Arrests Over The Weekend
On Saturday, deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office along with other drug enforcement agencies conducted a saturation patrol that resulted in a dozen arrests and confiscated weapons, drugs and cash. Around 20 law enforcement officers participated in the saturation patrol, which ran from 8 p.m. Saturday until early...
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Saturation Patrol Leads to Multiple Arrests, Narcotics Seizure
Deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, drug task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers conducted a saturation patrol in the Osage Beach area of Camden County over the weekend. Almost twenty law enforcement officers participated in the saturation patrol...
Man made millions selling meth in KCMO, now faces 15 years in federal prison
A federal court jury Monday found the boss of a drug dealing, violent criminal organization guilty of crimes that mean at least 15 years in federal prison without parole.
KYTV
Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Man Jailed Facing Charges In String Of Thefts
A 44-year-old Laclede County man is in the Laclede County Jail after being arrested by Laclede County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lebanon Police Officers Friday in Lebanon. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property; Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says Moore is being held on a $25,000 Bond.
KYTV
Camden County man charged in infant death; hospitals warn of accidental infant related death
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child after his baby died earlier this summer. Daniel Schulz was booked into the Camden County jail over the weekend. Police are calling the death accidental. “Everyone involved is not proud...
Wright County Sheriff’s Office secures jail after inmate uprising
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – The Wright County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an inmate uprising at the county jailhouse on Saturday night has been contained. Around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Wright County Sheriff’s Department received a call that seven to eight inmates at the jail refused to lock down after several commands […]
Thieves crash getaway cars trying to flee, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people are facing charges after officers said their attempts to flee from the scene of a crime hit a snag. The Springfield Police Department confirmed that it was called to a report of a theft at the Ross Dress For Less Store in Springfield on Saturday evening. Officers said that two suspects stole merchandise from the store.
KTLO
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) – If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County. Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.
myozarksonline.com
Phillipsburg Man Facing Several Charges Following Saturday Arrest
A 43-year-old Phillipsburg man was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail following his arrest Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Russell B. Jones is facing charges of Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child. No court date has yet been set.
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on county warrants
A man from Licking was arrested Friday on warrants from Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Shepherd, 26, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor registration violation. He is held in the Texas County Jail.
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
KYTV
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Springfield motorcyclist killed near Pleasant Hope, Missouri
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle yesterday, Nov. 7, near Pleasant Hope. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield was taken to a hospital after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash around 3 p.m. Nov. 7 on Route H about three miles south of […]
KYTV
Police, firefighters respond to a rollover crash in north Springfield; three vehicles involved
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in north Springfield on Sunday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. The crash closed a portion of Grant Avenue. Police say a red pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a white SUV, toppling it. Another black SUV involved caught fire.
kjluradio.com
Osage County man accused of double homicide heads to trial next September
A jury trial is scheduled for an Osage County man accused of a double homicide. Warren Taylor, of Linn, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly murdering Leonard and Pauline Gerloff at their home in Chamois in the summer of 2021.
