The Reason Why MVP Isn’t In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, More Backstage Notes
According to a report from Fightful, the WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is expected to recieve the most amount of time on the show. The shortest match of the night will be Omos vs. Braun Strowman. Scarlett, Rhea...
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
WWE Has “An Idea” Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns As Champion
WWE has been making plans for the inevitable title loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 and unified the gold with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport reports that Triple H has “an idea” as...
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Omos vs. Braun Strowman
Omos vs. Braun Strowman was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Omos beat him down in the early going. There were a lot of strikes thrown. Omos powerslamed Strowman with one arm. Braun with a botched clothesline that sent Omos to the floor. Braun went for his running train spot, but Omos tackled him. Omos missed a splash in the corner and Braun hit the running slam for the win.
Solo Sikoa Comments On The Rock Saying He’s The ‘Head Of The Table’
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title at Crown Jewel when he defeated Logan Paul. Paul’s entourage, Jake Paul, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa were involved in the match. Before the event, Sikoa spoke to Republic World and was asked about his...
Sasha Banks Training With Juventud Guerrera Amid WWE Return Rumors
WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is back in the ring ahead of a rumored return to TV. Banks has been suspended for close to half a year after she and Naomi walked out of the May 16th WWE RAW TV tapings over creative differences with the proposed main event. On Instagram,...
Report – Drew McIntyre Worked WWE Crown Jewel With The Flu
According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre worked Saturday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event with a very bad case of the flu. Over the past several days, McIntyre has been ‘extremely sick’ but insisted on working his match with Karrion Kross no matter what. McIntyre...
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
What If Survivor Series Had Raw vs. SmackDown Brand Warfare Teams for 2022?
For the first time since the 2016 Brand Split, WWE is not going to have Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown in brand warfare at Survivor Series. This year, there will be WarGames matches instead, foregoing the “traditional elimination match” and going more by storyline group theme feuds. But...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 7, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Wendy Choo defeated Tamina. Xyon Quinn defeated Akira Tozawa. Tell...
Brock Lesnar Squeaks Out A Victory Over Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar squeaked out a victory over Bobby Lashley at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. The match, which opened the show, featured Lashley destroying Lesnar early on. The Almighty One hit multiple spears and even applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar was able to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to get a pinfall.
Breaking News – Logan Paul Suffers Multiple Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns put on an absolute clinic in the main event of WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Saturday. Love him or hate him, you’ve got to give Paul a ton of credit for putting in the work and showing a ton of charisma and athleticism.
The Overnight Ratings For WWE SmackDown Are In
According to Spoiler TV, the go-home edition of Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX had a significant viewership increase from last week’s episode. Friday’s episode brought in 1.970 million viewers in both hours, which is up from last week’s 835,000 viewers. Of course, last week’s episode aired on FS1 due to the World Series coverage on FOX.
Backstage News On The Original Plans For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had their first match in January when Lashley beat Lesnar to win the WWE Title at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. They wrestled for the second time at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, with Lesnar going over as he pinned Lashley, who had him in The Hurt Lock.
The Final Card For Tonight’s PWG DINK Event
PWG is slated to present its DINK event tonight at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham. Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Bandido, Aramis & Komander vs....
Adam Pearce Trolls Fans Online, WWE Holding More Tryouts, Bianca Belair News
WWE will be holding more tryouts in early December. Adam Pearce recently took to Twitter to address some recent ‘controversy.’ Basically, it’s an epic troll job which you can see below:. WWE’s Campus Rush tour will be at Boise State University tomorrow. It will then continue on...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Rips Some Of The Booking In WWE & AEW These Days
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on his issues with the creative direction for Bryan Danielson in AEW these days, as well as the segment on Monday’s episode of RAW involving The Miz and Mustafa Ali, which he called “cringeworthy.”
Former WWE Referee Was Blown Away By Logan Paul’s Performance At Crown Jewel
Many were impressed by Logan Paul’s performance at WWE Crown Jewel. The YouTube celebrity took Roman Reigns to the absolute limit and even filmed himself performing a frog splash onto the Tribal Chief through the announce table. In his latest Reffin’ Rant on Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas...
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 12 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Nick Aldis Apologizes To The Fans, Various News & Notes
Nick Aldis, who is currently suspended from the NWA, took to Twitter to apologize to the fans. He wrote,. “Also, fans in NOLA: Sorry to disappoint but I was removed from the shows this weekend after giving my notice. I fully intended to fulfill my obligations to the audience but unfortunately the company doesn’t seem to share the same values.”
