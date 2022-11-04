Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
411mania.com
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event
Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Jake Paul Takes Out The Usos
WWE delivered some stellar matches at Crown Jewel, but it saved one of the most surprising matches for last, as the match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was set for the main event. Reigns and Paul have gone back and forth over the past few weeks at press conferences and over social media, but it was finally time for them to meet one on one in the ring, and it was chaos from beginning to end. Reigns didn't take Paul seriously at first, and that nearly cost him his Championships, as Logan pulled out everything he had, and even got some help from his friends and his brother Jake Paul. The Bloodline would also help Reigns, and Roman was able to take Logan down in the chaos and retain his Title.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
