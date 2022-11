ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio Hockey kicked off dad’s weekend with a resounding 7-0 victory in front of a near sold out crowd in Bird Arena Friday night. Usually a cold place, Bird Arena was hot, teeming with thousands of Ohio Hockey fans. The stands were so full it eventually became standing room only. Although men’s hockey is notorious for bringing in large home crowds, Friday’s showing was unprecedented.

