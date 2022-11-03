Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
WOWT
Demolition continues on Omaha Downtown Library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work on Omaha’s downtown library continues. Work crews have been busy clearing the way for the Mutual of Omaha Tower that will take the place of the W. Dale Clark Library. Most of the old library has been knocked down and it is creating...
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to fight a house fire in Lincoln Monday morning
UPDATE, 6:55 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 two people were inside the home when it caught fire on Monday morning. They say there was a burning smell around 5:45 a.m. and a caller reported seeing flames coming from the roof closer to 6 a.m. The...
WOWT
Shots fired calls under investigation in Fremont
Mild for most of the week before a late week cold front. Big swings in temperatures from record highs to lows in the teens are expected this week. Halloween re-do held for families affected by police-involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM UTC. Kids got a do-over with...
klin.com
Pedestrian Struck in Overnight Accident
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street just before 10 pm Sunday night on reports of a car-pedestrian accident. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News and East bound vehicle struck the pedestrian who was in the West crosswalk....
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting. According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim allegedly...
WOWT
Woman shot near 49th and Miami in Omaha
Cloudy skies this morning with a northwest breeze, but temperatures are still mild starting in the 50s. Highs this afternoon near 60 ahead of big changes this week. More clouds overnight with typical cool Fall weather. Highs in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Man who drove through Halloween event and...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
WOWT
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Halloween night left an Omaha woman fighting for her life in the hospital for four days before succumbing to her injuries. “Sometimes I have to remind myself to breathe because it just doesn’t feel real,” says Dale Schuman, whose daughter, 29-year-old...
WOWT
Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
WOWT
Omaha parents redo Halloween for families affected by Minne Lusa incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Laughter, joy, and candy filled an Omaha neighborhood, as many families try to salvage their Halloween night from a police-involved shooting at Minne Lusa. Dianna Moore is a resident of Omaha. She organized a trunk-or-treat event with other parents in her neighborhood after hearing from kids...
WOWT
Monday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Omaha-metro
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record warmth ahead of big cold blast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warming trend begins to settle in Tuesday... it’ll still be a cool day but slightly warmer compared to where we started the week. We’ll feel it kick in overnight with midnight temps hear the low 40s... already nearing 50 by 8 AM in the Metro.
iheart.com
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Oct. 2022. A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk and had to move after people who lived in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.
klin.com
Lincoln Woman’s $77,000 Diamond Ring Found
Lincoln Police say a 4-carat diamond ring worth more than $77,000 that was reported stolen last Thursday has been found. LPD says a woman said she was eating lunch at the Costco food court near 14th and pine Lake Road on Wednesday when she left her Louis Vuitton wallet on a seat with the ring inside.
klkntv.com
No one injured after several shots were fired during group argument, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several shots were fired during a group argument in north Lincoln early Saturday morning, police say. Around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to a neighborhood near North 14th and Adams Streets after someone reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a group of people,...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Clouds & wind along with a few showers on Election Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have moved in and temperatures are slowly warming through the 40s this morning. Stronger south wind gusts up near 35 mph are likely into the afternoon as well. That will allow us to warm up to near 60 degrees even with the clouds. A few...
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
iheart.com
Omaha Homicide Victim's Name Released
Police continue to investigate after a woman dies in a weekend shooting in Omaha, and they have now released the name of the victim. Investigators say it's 20-year old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Officers were called to the area of 49th and Miami Streets early Sunday and found Ms. Kellog suffering from...
