ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race

the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Candidates battling for seats on Manassas School Board

The Manassas City School Board will see one of the most hotly-contested local races in the region this year, as six candidates vie for three seats amid political divides that have taken hold in the ostensibly non-partisan race. Three current board members are hoping to hold onto their seats. Vice...
MANASSAS, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
ROANOKE, VA
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 73% of Virginia small businesses want Republican-run Congress

(The Center Square) – With Election Day on Tuesday, nearly three-quarters of small business owners in Virginia hope Republicans will come out on top, according to a poll conducted by the small business network Alignable. According to the poll, 73% of small business owners hope Republicans will control both...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Fairfax County isn't planning to change name of Sully District

Fairfax County will not move forward with renaming the Sully District. During a Board of Supervisors meeting this week, Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith said the best step forward was to keep the district's name while educating people about its history. Last year the Redistricting Advisory Committee recommended changing the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

West Virginians to decide on 4 constitutional amendments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are asking voters to give them more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes while prohibiting state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials. Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow churches to incorporate. The four measures on Tuesday’s general election ballot are the most since there were six amendments on the ballot in 1986. Here is a look at each amendment:
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy