Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd returns to work
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd has returned to work. Lloyd was on paid administrative leave for three years. He was removed by the former superintendent, Dr. Kriner Cash, for alleged financial issues that he denied from the start. Lloyd oversees millions of dollars for the athletic department for the school district.
Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?
It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
Jamestown Public Schools Announces Inclement Weather Procedures
Has announced procedures for school closures and delays when it comes to bad weather. Delays or closures will be announced on area radio and television stations, as well as posted to JPS’ Facebook Page and JPS’ Twitter feed. Families and staff will receive communication through the District’s direct messaging system.
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
Chick-fil-A plans first Northtowns location, national chain's fifth in WNY
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Northtowns could get its first Chick-fil-A. The Town of Clarence is considering development plans for a store at 5017 Transit Road, where a team is hoping to put a new store at the site of a shuttered Applebee’s at Eastgate Plaza, a Benderson Development property.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Buffalo man charged in skating rink shooting identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting at an East Amherst Street entertainment complex on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to the Level One Entertainment Complex on East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males […]
Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it
Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
Powerball prize: Annuity or lump sum?
Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is $1.9 billion. If you win, a financial adviser says keep it to yourself until you get a team to help you deal with your new found fortune. Read more here:
Four shot on East Amherst Street Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting on East Amherst Street on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to an establishment on the first block of East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males and two […]
North Tonawanda male in guarded condition after car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda male is in guarded condition after a car accident on William Street near Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. The accident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. when the 28-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was transported to ECMC.
Man, woman hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man and woman were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street around 1 a.m. According to the police, the vehicle that allegedly hit them drove away from the scene. Investigators said the vehicle was possibly a newer model black Jeep. The...
Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
Seneca Gaming Corp. names GMs
Joanne Israel to lead Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino; Marc Papaj takes top spot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca Gaming Corp. announced Joanne Israel and Marc Papaj, two longtime employees, have been named general manager at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, respectively. “Joanne and...
Man at Holding Center accused of throwing feces at deputy
Autry, who was being held on weapons and assault on a first responder charges
Attempted robbery reported early Friday at Allentown Eatz
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An attempted robbery took place early Friday morning at Allentown Eatz. The owner of Allentown Eatz shared security footage with 2 On Your Side. This incident happened just days after we talked to him about concerns of rising crime in Allentown. Buffalo Police said no weapon...
Video: Attempted robbery in Allentown raises new concerns for business owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are deep concerns in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood about crime in that area. The latest incident that’s now under investigation by police — an attempted robbery at a local convenience store and deli. The attempted robbery happened early Friday morning and was caught on surveillance video. Buffalo Police are now investigating […]
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
