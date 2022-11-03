ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd returns to work

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd has returned to work. Lloyd was on paid administrative leave for three years. He was removed by the former superintendent, Dr. Kriner Cash, for alleged financial issues that he denied from the start. Lloyd oversees millions of dollars for the athletic department for the school district.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?

It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Public Schools Announces Inclement Weather Procedures

Has announced procedures for school closures and delays when it comes to bad weather. Delays or closures will be announced on area radio and television stations, as well as posted to JPS’ Facebook Page and JPS’ Twitter feed. Families and staff will receive communication through the District’s direct messaging system.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 8 WROC

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged in skating rink shooting identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting at an East Amherst Street entertainment complex on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to the Level One Entertainment Complex on East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males […]
BUFFALO, NY
niagaranow.com

Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it

Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four shot on East Amherst Street Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting on East Amherst Street on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to an establishment on the first block of East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males and two […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Seneca Gaming Corp. names GMs

Joanne Israel to lead Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino; Marc Papaj takes top spot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca Gaming Corp. announced Joanne Israel and Marc Papaj, two longtime employees, have been named general manager at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, respectively. “Joanne and...
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY

