Read full article on original website
Speedysue
5d ago
it's not just the noise it's the racing of cars down our streets and the tossing the beer cans on neighbors lawns...I. the whole area. the partying seems to be all the time. it would be nice if they just acted responsible adults and put your trash in the garbage cans. we don't come and dirty your rooms. we have enough to tolerate . grow up or the people will start to sue the college!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit
AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
Seneca Nation to construct cannabis dispensary on Niagara Territory
Newly sworn Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced Tuesday that the Nation has started construction on its first Nation-owned cannabis dispensary.
newyorkupstate.com
Seneca Nation to open its first legal marijuana shop in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, N.Y. — Another Upstate New York Indian nation is ramping up its move into the legal marijuana business. The Seneca Nation of Indians announced plans today to open its first nation-operated marijuana shop, or dispensary, just a few blocks from its casino and other properties in downtown Niagara Falls. That shop, expected to open in early 2023, will join a marijuana cultivation facility to be located on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier.
wutv29.com
Seneca Nation to open cannabis store in Niagara Falls
The Seneca Nation of Indians will open a cannabis dispensary on its sovereign land in Niagara Falls. Tapping into what it's calling a growing and competitive market in New York state. The nation announcing today that Seneca Development will open "Nativa Cannabis" at the corner of John Daly Boulevard and...
Amherst passes purchase agreement for Westwood Country Club
AMHERST, N.Y. — The next step in the purchase of the 170+ acre site of the former Westwood Country Club was unanimously passed by the Amherst Town Council Monday. But it was the assessed value of the property, and what the town plans to pay for it, that had several people question lawmakers Monday night.
Niagara Falls man charged in fatal September stabbing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a murder charge following an alleged stabbing in September. 32-year-old Al Villane is accused of stabbing a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man during a confrontation on 20th Street on September 19. The victim was taken to ECMC and stayed there until he died of his […]
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
WIVB
Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
Fire causes $100K in damage on Exchange Street
Crews responded to the scene on Tuesday morning.
Senecas to open cannabis dispensary
The Seneca Nation has begun construction of a new dispensary near the Seneca Niagara Casino. It is set to open in February next to the Seneca One Stop in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls man dies after being stabbed in September
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man who was stabbed in September died Tuesday morning. The 47-year-old victim, who was not named by a Niagara Falls spokesperson, died Tuesday morning at Erie County Medical Center. He was stabbed multiple times on Sept. 19 in an apartment building on the 700 block of 20th Street.
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
How did Erie County vote in the New York State governor's race?
How did Erie County voters vote in the governor's race ? 7 News took a deeper dive into the data, town by town.
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to fraud charges
The victims lost a combined total of $41,000, the Erie County District Attorney's office said.
Construction at Ralph Wilson Park to begin this month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The new $110-million Ralph Wilson Park will start taking shape this month at the former Lasalle Park in Buffalo. With this phase of construction, you will start seeing some trees coming down. The Deputy Commissioner of Public Works for Parks says the City of Buffalo worked...
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
buffaloscoop.com
Understanding Condos, Townhouses and Patio Homes is the next workshop from Michael Olear
Michael Olear, a licensed real estate broker from the Olear Team at MJ Peterson Real Estate, will present workshops titled Understanding Condos, Townhouses and Patio Homes on Nov. 15 and 18. Offered through the Erie County Senior Services University Express program, the workshops will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Clarence Senior Center, 4600 Thompson Road, and at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Orchard Park Senior Center, 4520 California Road.
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
FREE Buffalo Goo Goo Dolls Concert on New Year’s Eve
The Goo Goo Dolls are coming home to play a free concert on New Year's Eve in their hometown of Buffalo, New York!. We had the special announcement this morning during Clay & Company! West Seneca natives Robby Takac and Johnny Rzeznik will be coming home on New Year's Eve to play a concert at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino! The show is going to be free.
Comments / 8