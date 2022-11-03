Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Nov. 7) in front of a Week 11 trip to Ohio State. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt also spoke leading into the week of the Hoosiers Noon ET kick off against the Buckeyes on FOX.
iuhoosiers.com
Game Notes: at Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program will make the short trip to Ohio Stadium to face off with No. 2/2 Ohio State on Saturday (Nov. 12) at Noon ET. The Hoosiers and Buckeyes will air live on FOX, with Big Noon Kickoff leading off the coverage of the game in Columbus.
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Tabbed Sporting News All-American
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Sporting News 2022-23 Preseason College Basketball All-American First Team, the publication announced on Tuesday morning. Jackson-Davis was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports,...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. Morehead State
• No. 13/14 Indiana (1-0) beat Morehead State (0-1), 88-53, in the team's season opener on Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • The Hoosiers are 23-1 in the program's last 24 season openers. • Indiana is 6-0 all-time vs. Morehead State. The last meeting came on Dec. 5,...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Falls to No. 16 Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Alfred Bryant contemplated Indiana's loss with a soft voice, a reflective voice, a voice that mixed frustration and resolve. "It's tough," the redshirt senior outside linebacker said in the aftermath of Saturday's 45-14 loss to No. 15 Penn State, "We have to come back and work and get things figured out. Get back to the details."
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Cruises Past Morehead State 88-53 in Season Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Race Thompson had seen this since the summer, this imposing Indiana basketball depth, this ability to push until the opponent breaks. On Monday night, Morehead State broke. Given this 88-53 victory was the season opener, it won't be the last broken opponent. "As a team, we...
iuhoosiers.com
Championship Quest – Indiana Opens Season with Morehead State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – And so it begins. All the Indiana basketball expectations, all the work and planning and preparation, leads to this, Monday night's regular season opener against Morehead State. Will it end with a championship?. Coach Mike Woodson has made it clear, again and again, that's the goal.
iuhoosiers.com
Salyers Named Ben Hogan Award October Golfer of the Month Finalist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior Drew Salyers was named one of three finalists for the Ben Hogan Award: October Golfer of the Month, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon. Salyers finished the month of October with three-straight top 20 finishes, including back-to-back individual titles at the Quail Valley Collegiate...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State
• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
iuhoosiers.com
Regular Season Starts Tuesday For No. 11 Indiana Against Vermont
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Regular season action begins on Tuesday when No. 11 Indiana hosts Vermont inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind. Broadcast: B1G+ ($) Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Austin Render) Live Stats: Statbroacast. Tickets: Season...
iuhoosiers.com
Late Rally Not Enough as Indiana Falls to No. 3 Wisconsin 3-1
MADISON, Wisc. – An outstanding effort from the Indiana Volleyball team (13-13, 6-8) saw the Hoosiers force a fourth set and nearly send it to a fifth before falling to No. 3 Wisconsin 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. IU took a commanding 21-13 lead in the fourth set after winning...
iuhoosiers.com
A Veteran, A Dog and Making a Difference
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - They cheered. Of course, they did. A few cried. Of course, they did. Amid a fierce November wind whipping through Memorial Stadium on an overcast Saturday afternoon, wounded military veteran and service dog bonded and this much was certain:. Love finds a way. Whether it's between man...
