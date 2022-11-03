BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Alfred Bryant contemplated Indiana's loss with a soft voice, a reflective voice, a voice that mixed frustration and resolve. "It's tough," the redshirt senior outside linebacker said in the aftermath of Saturday's 45-14 loss to No. 15 Penn State, "We have to come back and work and get things figured out. Get back to the details."

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO