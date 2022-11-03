Read full article on original website
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Altcoin Erupts 244% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Crypto Giant Coinbase
The price of a Solana (SOL)-based crypto asset is surging after getting support from US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says its customers can now trade the altcoins Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on its platforms following an earlier announcement that it will add these low-cap coins to its catalog of supported cryptocurrencies.
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity Investments Announces Commission-free Crypto Trading
The trading firm has over $9.9 trillion in assets under management. The company cited client demand for the expanded service in a statement. One of the top brokerages in the world has launched a revolutionary new product for trading cryptocurrencies. For retail customers, Fidelity Investments is introducing commission-free cryptocurrency trading.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance To Support Mastercard Allowing Crypto to Fiat Option
Crypto.com has recently announced that it would be issuing Visa cards in Singapore. Users may immediately move their cash to a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently announced that it will begin accepting Mastercard debit and credit cards from customers in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA) as payment for buying and selling cryptocurrency. The news was broken on the official Binance blog.
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ on Why Cardano Having ‘One of the Smallest Ledger Sizes in Crypto’ Matters
Recently, pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why Cardano’s relatively small ledger size has material importance. Last Sunday (30 October 2022), “ADA whale” took to Twitter to tell his over 117K followers that Cardano’s full larger takes up less than 100GB...
cryptopotato.com
Dark Side of Crypto: 98% of Projects Listed on Uniswap Are Scam (Study)
Some crypto traders think the report is outrageous, noting that the methodology used by the researchers is flawed. A new study has found nearly all crypto projects listed on Uniswap between 2018 and 2021 were malicious and scam-related. The study titled DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION, was...
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 Crypto Gainers of Last 24H as per CMC
At the time of writing, the top five cryptocurrency gainers according to CMC are Loopring (LRC), OKB (OKB), Polygon (MATIC), Lido DAO (LDO), and Aave(AAVE). The global cryptocurrency market is booming, gaining momentum, trading at 1.03T, and enhanced to 2.01%. The first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is currently trading for $20K, and Ethereum is also trading in green with a value of $1,587.
thenewscrypto.com
Circle To Invest in BlackRock Managed Circle Reserve Fund
Together with the asset manager, it established a government money market fund. The official blog article states that it will be exclusive to Circle. Circle, the stablecoin USDC’s issuer, recently made a public announcement that it will put a part of the USDC reserves into the Circle Reserve Fund. BlackRock established the SEC-compliant fund, which will invest mostly in cash and US Treasury securities.
techaiapp.com
Google Cloud Is Running a Solana Validator, Blockchain Node Engine to Support SOL Chain Next Year – Bitcoin News
After Google Cloud announced that it would offer a product called the “Blockchain Node Engine” and further noted that Ethereum would be the first blockchain supported, the company revealed it was running a Solana validator on Nov. 5, 2022. Google said that the cloud division is currently working with Solana in order to bring the firm’s Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin could become the foundation of DeFi with more single-sided liquidity pools
For many years, Ethereum reigned supreme over the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, with the blockchain serving as the destination of choice for many of the most innovative projects serving up their take on decentralized finance. More recently, however, DeFi projects have started to crop up across multiple ecosystems, challenging Ethereum’s hegemony. And, as we look to a future in which the technical problem of interoperability is solved, one unlikely contender for the role of DeFi power player emerges — Bitcoin (BTC).
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
forkast.news
Goldman Sachs launches crypto explainer, trend tool for institutional clients
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the 153-year old Wall Street investment bank, is launching a service to explain, categorize and bring transparency to digital currency markets for institutional investors seeking to invest in the asset class, according to a Thursday press release. See related article: Goldman Sachs offers first Bitcoin-backed loan.
thenewscrypto.com
XDC Network Transforms Developer Participation Into Decentralization
A blockchain network is trustless and requires no personal interaction between participants. A distributed ledger ensures that all nodes in the network have access to the same data. There will be widespread disapproval of a member’s ledger if it has been tampered with or corrupted by other users on the network.
thenewscrypto.com
JPMorgan Hints Prolonged Crypto Winter Amid Decline in VC Funds
The third quarter of this year saw a record low of $4.4 billion in venture capital financing. Coinbase said that it does not anticipate a rapid recovery in the cryptocurrency market. Although the total value of the cryptocurrency market has risen to over $1 trillion in recent weeks, JPMorgan has...
thedefiant.io
Binance’s BNB Pops 25% After Company Helps to Finance Twitter Acquisition
Binance’s BNB chain, the most-used Ethereum-compatible blockchain, has surged in popularity over the past week, with the value of its eponymous native token gaining almost 25% since Oct. 28. BNB Price, Source: The Defiant Terminal. The increase in value has been a boon to other applications on the chain,...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Oracle Project Skyrockets 146% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A low-cap decentralized oracle crypto project is skyrocketing this week after it rolled out a major upgrade proposal. Band Protocol (BAND), a cross-chain data oracle platform, is trading at $2.88 at time of writing. The 230th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up more than 5% in the past 24...
thecoinrise.com
Fireblocks: Traditional financial institutions are diving deeper into the crypto industry
The head of Web3 at Fireblocks, Omer Amsel, recently noted a rise in interest from more traditional banks and financial institutions for Fireblocks’ services. He added that the validators are being run on some bank computers. According to Amsel, traditional financial institutions are increasingly venturing into crypto and further...
EXCLUSIVE: Crypto Billionaire Brock Pierce Joins Psychedelic Venture Fund, Says 'Potential Reward Is Immeasurable'
Brock Pierce, the crypto billionaire, economist and philanthropist serving as chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, has joined Jeremy Gardner’s psychedelics-focused venture fund Mystic Ventures as a general partner, Benzinga has learned exclusively. Pierce And Gardner. Pierce, the co-founder of EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether USDT/USD and Mastercoin, has...
