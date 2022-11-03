NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced its establishment and recognition of October 19th as International Freelancer Day - a day to honor and celebrate freelancers across the globe for their contribution to the world’s economy. Around 46.5% of the total global workforce are self-employed; that’s roughly 1.6 billion people around the world, according to the World Bank. With so many days throughout the year already honoring other professionals, there is still not an official global day to commemorate the freelance community and their contributions to the work world - this day aims to change that. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005350/en/ Fiverr has announced its establishment and recognition of October 19th as International Freelancer Day - a day to honor and celebrate freelancers across the globe for their contribution to the world’s economy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

