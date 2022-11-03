Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Binance To Support Mastercard Allowing Crypto to Fiat Option
Crypto.com has recently announced that it would be issuing Visa cards in Singapore. Users may immediately move their cash to a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently announced that it will begin accepting Mastercard debit and credit cards from customers in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA) as payment for buying and selling cryptocurrency. The news was broken on the official Binance blog.
blockchain.news
HSBC to Issue Digital Bonds to Institutional Investors through Tokenization Platform
Multinational banking giant HSBC has revealed plans to issue digital bonds to corporates and financial institutions through its new proprietary tokenization platform called HSBC Orion. By harnessing the power of distributed ledger technology (DLT), HSBC Orion will enable token-based transactions. As a result, attain digital delivery versus payment. Per the...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Standard Chartered invests in blockchain payments venture Partior
British banking giant Standard Chartered has made a strategic investment in Singapore-based blockchain-driven clearing and settlement platform Partior. The investment, which was a part of the firm’s Series A funding round, has made the bank a founding shareholder of Partior. The fundraising also saw the participation of Partior’s existing...
kitco.com
Mastercard adds 7 blockchain startups to its Start Path program
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release sent to Kitco Crypto, the new cohort of startups includes Singapore’s crypto payments...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
blockchain.news
Coinbase CEO Criticizes Singapore's Aim to Become a Web3 Hub at Expense of Crypto Trading
While speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 on November 3, the CEO of U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, raised concerns that Singapore wants to become a forward-looking regulator, but is not welcoming cryptocurrency trading. Armstrong stated: “Singapore wants to be a Web3 hub, and then simultaneously say: ’Oh,...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20 ’s debut visit to Tel Aviv. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006029/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
geekwire.com
Why veteran entrepreneur Jane Park chose crowdfunding to raise capital for her latest startup
When Jane Park launched Julep Beauty back in 2007, she needed to raise capital the old fashioned way: pitching to venture capital firms and other institutional investors. But now Park is turning to crowdfunding. The veteran Seattle entrepreneur announced Friday her latest startup, a sustainable gift-wrap company called Tokki, is...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Remittance Marketplace Model Unlocks Payments Innovation for GCC Expats
As elsewhere, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the remittance market has traditionally been dominated by a few major players. According to Amir Fardghassemi, founder and CEO at UAE-based financial super-app Jingle Pay, that lack of competition has contributed to a system where high transaction fees and unreasonable exchange rates are the order of the day.
thedefiant.io
Binance’s BNB Pops 25% After Company Helps to Finance Twitter Acquisition
Binance’s BNB chain, the most-used Ethereum-compatible blockchain, has surged in popularity over the past week, with the value of its eponymous native token gaining almost 25% since Oct. 28. BNB Price, Source: The Defiant Terminal. The increase in value has been a boon to other applications on the chain,...
CNBC
JPMorgan's blockchain unit CEO says consumer protection needs to be a priority in digital asset projects
JPMorgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings successfully conducted transactions in tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, one of various blockchain initiatives kicked off by the Singapore government. JPMorgan's digital assets unit CEO, Umar Farooq, told CNBC in an interview that a lot of time was...
coingeek.com
Digital Tenge on BNB Chain? Are you kidding me?
Last week, Binance boss Changpeng Zhao (CZ) declared that after the exchange received a license in Kazakhstan, his team had persuaded Berik Sholpankulov, the First Deputy of the Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, to test integrating the Digital Tenge with the BNB blockchain. While he stopped short of...
Fiverr Celebrates its First Annual International Freelancer Day (October 19th) to Honor All Freelancers Around the World
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced its establishment and recognition of October 19th as International Freelancer Day - a day to honor and celebrate freelancers across the globe for their contribution to the world’s economy. Around 46.5% of the total global workforce are self-employed; that’s roughly 1.6 billion people around the world, according to the World Bank. With so many days throughout the year already honoring other professionals, there is still not an official global day to commemorate the freelance community and their contributions to the work world - this day aims to change that. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005350/en/ Fiverr has announced its establishment and recognition of October 19th as International Freelancer Day - a day to honor and celebrate freelancers across the globe for their contribution to the world’s economy. (Graphic: Business Wire)
bitcoinist.com
USDC Issuer Circle Plans To Pour Investment In Circle Reserve Fund Amid Bearish Market
The USDC issuer has started investing funds into its CRF (Circle Reserve Fund) to ensure that holders can redeem their coins when they want. Many crypto firms faced issues this 2022 due to the market crash. Some downsized, while others filed for bankruptcy. Generally, the entire market felt the impact of the crypto winter, and investors lost billions of capital too.
forkast.news
Goldman Sachs launches crypto explainer, trend tool for institutional clients
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the 153-year old Wall Street investment bank, is launching a service to explain, categorize and bring transparency to digital currency markets for institutional investors seeking to invest in the asset class, according to a Thursday press release. See related article: Goldman Sachs offers first Bitcoin-backed loan.
EXCLUSIVE: Crypto Billionaire Brock Pierce Joins Psychedelic Venture Fund, Says 'Potential Reward Is Immeasurable'
Brock Pierce, the crypto billionaire, economist and philanthropist serving as chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, has joined Jeremy Gardner’s psychedelics-focused venture fund Mystic Ventures as a general partner, Benzinga has learned exclusively. Pierce And Gardner. Pierce, the co-founder of EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether USDT/USD and Mastercoin, has...
