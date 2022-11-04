ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody

Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
SheKnows

Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean

In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
The List

BravoCon 2022: Shep Rose Makes Bittersweet Declaration About Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green

"Southern Charm" brought the lives and loves of South Carolina socialites to the Bravo reality TV world in 2014. Over the years, like any good reality show, there's no shortage of drama between friends and significant others — though filming the show has strained some romantic relationships for the cast. Viewers got to see Shep Rose start dating Taylor Ann Green in Season 7, but by the reunion episode, Rose admitted to cheating on Green, per Page Six. And in 2022 — after two years of dating — the two called it quits.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

