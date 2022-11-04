Read full article on original website
Related
Summer House’s Kyle Cooke Addresses Claims Lindsay Hubbard Is Rude to Fans After Amanda Batula Drama
On his wife's side. Kyle Cooke weighed in on Amanda Batula's feud with Lindsay Hubbard — and he quickly claimed that Andy Cohen was at fault for the drama. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, November 3, Cooke, 40, and Luke Gulbranson were asked if they […]
‘Winter House’ Stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s Relationship Timeline
Two Bravolebrities walked into a Winter House? Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover were friends for years before their relationship took a romantic turn. The Southern Charm star and the Summer House personality crossed paths while starring on their respective Bravo shows. “I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he...
‘Winter House’: Paige DeSorbo in Tears – Amanda Says Paige Finally Understands Her Relationship With Kyle
Paige DeSorbo broke down in tears on Bravo's 'Winter House' when she is pushed to the limit by boyfriend Craig Conover's confrontational behavior.
Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Romantic Proposal
Watch: Tyler Henry Predicts Spice Girls Reunion Tour in Mel B Reading. Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, and recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox. "He said, 'I love...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Gives Personal Update Amid Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 got off to a little awkward star for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are currently amid getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater admitted she surrounded herself with friends who support her.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody
Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
Is Kim Zolciak’s Home Really Facing Foreclosure? Here's the Scoop
Real Housewives OG Kim Zolciak may be staring down the barrel of home foreclosure, according to reports. Zolciak, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008 and subsequent spinoff, Don't Be Tardy has dealt with a home foreclosure event years prior. Article continues below advertisement. Now, tabloids say...
Where Is ‘Breaking Amish’ Star Jeremiah Raber Today? Details on His Job, Relationship Status, More
Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber has come a long way since he first appeared on the hit reality series, though he hit a few bumps in the road. Keep scrolling to find out where Jeremiah is today!. Jeremiah Raber Was in the ICU. Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care...
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
SheKnows
Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean
In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
realitytitbit.com
Mama June proves she's pretty in pink as she unveils 'beautiful' new look
Mama June, famous mom of Toddlers and Tiaras star Honey Boo Boo, has showed fans her glamorous side after getting her hair and makeup done. The reality star, who had her own show titled Road to Redemption, was hailed as ‘gorgeous’ by fans after she shared the results.
BravoCon 2022: Shep Rose Makes Bittersweet Declaration About Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green
"Southern Charm" brought the lives and loves of South Carolina socialites to the Bravo reality TV world in 2014. Over the years, like any good reality show, there's no shortage of drama between friends and significant others — though filming the show has strained some romantic relationships for the cast. Viewers got to see Shep Rose start dating Taylor Ann Green in Season 7, but by the reunion episode, Rose admitted to cheating on Green, per Page Six. And in 2022 — after two years of dating — the two called it quits.
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
Comments / 0