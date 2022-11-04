ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
September-like warmth today with highs near 70; even warmer weekend ahead

NOW AND NEW: Another great day today with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s and low 70s. Overnight, some clouds drift in and some fog will form towards morning. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and warmer temps with highs in the low 70s!

NEXT: Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a little sun but still warm. Monday will be gorgeous with tons of sun and highs again in the low 70s. A cold front comes thru dry Monday night, but it will be much cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s! At least Election day will be sunny and breezy along with the cooler temps.

OVERNIGHT: Fair skies early with areas of fog towards dawn, mild. Low of 55.

SATURDAY: Early fog then mostly sunny and warm. High of 71.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds, a little sun but warm. High of 72.

MONDAY: Mosly sunny and still warm. High of 73.

TUESDAY: Mosly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High of 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High of 56.

