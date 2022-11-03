Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class
Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
Alabama Football: Offensive report card vs LSU
Alabama football fell out of the College Football Playoff hunt with a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU. The Alabama offense stumbled out of the starting gates, not scoring until late in the second quarter and not reaching the end zone until the fourth. The unit looked sloppy, uncertain, and out...
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
tdalabamamag.com
Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU
Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban's police escort sees LSU fan put fists up as coach walks off the field
Anytime Nick Saban’s Alabama team loses on the road, there’s a strong chance that fans are going to rush the field. It happened Saturday night for the second time this season in the 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Tennessee fans rushed the field earlier this season after upsetting the Tide, too.
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that LSU will face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31, in overtime. According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000. The university faced...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reacts to Alabama's loss at LSU, says it feels like window on Tide dynasty is closing
Paul Finebaum has been around the SEC long enough, and around Nick Saban’s Alabama tenure specifically, enough to know that seemingly every time the Crimson Tide lose, people wonder if the dynasty is over. But, after a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU on Saturday night, those questions are once...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
NOLA.com
LSU-Arkansas betting line is in: Here's what the oddsmakers are thinking about the Tigers
The LSU Tigers delivered a remarkable overtime victory over Alabama, and the oddsmakers like their chances to win again this coming week against another SEC West opponent in Arkansas. The Tigers are now in control of the SEC West after the Alabama win, and the early Caesars Sportsbook line has...
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Alabama: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 7 7 10 8 — 32 First quarter. LSU: John Emery 30 pass from Jayden Daniels at 9:46 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 4 plays, 49 yards, 1:57. KEY PLAYS: Emery starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the Alabama 40. Daniels 15 pass to Mason Taylor to the 25. TIGERS 7, CRIMSON TIDE 0.
Brian Kelly powering through the mockery, lands another 5-star for the LSU family
Brian Kelly got a huge boost to his program in the form of the commitment of a five-star recruit. The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. This comes just ahead of their big matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10, where a win would help create a path to the Playoff. How could this week get any better for head coach Brian Kelly’s team?
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Alabama Basketball’s Season Opener vs Longwood
With arguably the most talented roster that head coach Nate Oats has had since coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball is poised to tip off its season this Monday against the Longwood Lancers. After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season, the Crimson Tide is ready to put its woes behind...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Booger McFarland, Greg McElroy preview Alabama at LSU
Booger McFarland and Greg McElroy previewed the Week 10 matchup between Alabama and LSU. This game will feature No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 LSU in a top 10 meeting. This game has College Football Playoff and SEC Championship implications. It will be a road game for Alabama and will be a critical game in the SEC West.
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Alabama
You’re used to this by now, the Playing Nice Q&A followed by the Playing Dirty Q&A, but there’s no need to play nice against this team. This is about bringing the heat. And Roll Bama Roll’s Brent Taylor did just that. 1. I thought we had something...
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Three
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to his final three schools. The defensive star will be choosing between Florida, LSU, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 15 nationally, No. 2 in cornerbacks, and No. 4 in the state of Fla., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.
brproud.com
Zippy’s signs don’t hold back during Bama Hate Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Bama Hate Week, and Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More isn’t holding back from sharing how they feel about the Crimson Tide. The restaurant asked its social media followers to share their most “creative, fund and mean” Bama Hate Week messages to put up on its sign this week. Winners get to see their Bama hate message on the sign for all of Perkins Road Overpass to read and a $50 gift card.
NOLA.com
Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here
No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football playoffs as the Wildcats look to reach the state semifinal round for the eighth time in span of 10 seasons. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional...
