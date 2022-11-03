Brian Kelly got a huge boost to his program in the form of the commitment of a five-star recruit. The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. This comes just ahead of their big matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10, where a win would help create a path to the Playoff. How could this week get any better for head coach Brian Kelly’s team?

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO