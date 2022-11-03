ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class

Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Offensive report card vs LSU

Alabama football fell out of the College Football Playoff hunt with a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU. The Alabama offense stumbled out of the starting gates, not scoring until late in the second quarter and not reaching the end zone until the fourth. The unit looked sloppy, uncertain, and out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU

Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU vs. Alabama: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 7 7 10 8 — 32 First quarter. LSU: John Emery 30 pass from Jayden Daniels at 9:46 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 4 plays, 49 yards, 1:57. KEY PLAYS: Emery starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the Alabama 40. Daniels 15 pass to Mason Taylor to the 25. TIGERS 7, CRIMSON TIDE 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Brian Kelly powering through the mockery, lands another 5-star for the LSU family

Brian Kelly got a huge boost to his program in the form of the commitment of a five-star recruit. The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. This comes just ahead of their big matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10, where a win would help create a path to the Playoff. How could this week get any better for head coach Brian Kelly’s team?
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Alabama Basketball’s Season Opener vs Longwood

With arguably the most talented roster that head coach Nate Oats has had since coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball is poised to tip off its season this Monday against the Longwood Lancers. After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season, the Crimson Tide is ready to put its woes behind...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Booger McFarland, Greg McElroy preview Alabama at LSU

Booger McFarland and Greg McElroy previewed the Week 10 matchup between Alabama and LSU. This game will feature No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 LSU in a top 10 meeting. This game has College Football Playoff and SEC Championship implications. It will be a road game for Alabama and will be a critical game in the SEC West.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

You’re used to this by now, the Playing Nice Q&A followed by the Playing Dirty Q&A, but there’s no need to play nice against this team. This is about bringing the heat. And Roll Bama Roll’s Brent Taylor did just that. 1. I thought we had something...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Three

Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to his final three schools. The defensive star will be choosing between Florida, LSU, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 15 nationally, No. 2 in cornerbacks, and No. 4 in the state of Fla., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

Zippy’s signs don’t hold back during Bama Hate Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Bama Hate Week, and Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More isn’t holding back from sharing how they feel about the Crimson Tide. The restaurant asked its social media followers to share their most “creative, fund and mean” Bama Hate Week messages to put up on its sign this week. Winners get to see their Bama hate message on the sign for all of Perkins Road Overpass to read and a $50 gift card.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy