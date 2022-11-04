KANSAS CITY, Mo. − The Tennessee Titans lost by three on Sunday, but had a few calls went the other way, they very well could've won by two. The Titans (5-3) dropped an overtime heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) on Sunday, failing to hold onto a late eight-point lead they held for most of the second half in a 20-17 loss. The Titans had that eight-point lead until Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a touchdown with 2:58 left, putting the Chiefs a two-point conversion away from tying the score.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO