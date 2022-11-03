CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you've missed time from work due to your car accident, that is an added layer of damages to build into your case. Attorney, Shane Smith tells us: the first thing that needs to happen is, you need to get a doctor's note to show that you needed to be out of work. Then you'll need pay stubs showing how much you would have made during the days off from work. Some people will use PTO for the days off, but you can be compensated for that, as they are days you could have used for vacation days.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO