Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Central Avenue, not far from Sheridan Drive. A victim was found dead...
WCNC
Your rights at the polls in North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
Suspect at-large following barricade situation in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a suspect remains at large following a barricaded subject situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood on Sunday. Around 4 a.m. police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Credenza Road where a suspect had barricaded inside the home with a weapon,...
More than 560,000 people voted early in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The countdown for Election Day is down to the hours. This is the first year South Carolinians were able to vote early without giving a reason why. According to the South Carolina Election Commission, 560,622 people voted early, or about 16.5% of all registered voters. In comparison, around 100,450 voted early in the June Primary.
WCNC
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. Check it out: These are the 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in recent years. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a...
You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on election day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will give everyone who stops by their store an original glazed doughnut on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8. “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”
WCNC
Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
Josh's Farmers Market facing issues trying to relocate after being forced to close
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the past 30 years, Josh's Famers Market has been a staple in Mooresville, but that tradition is now being tainted with changes forcing the farmer's market to relocate to a permanent location due to a town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham said the business first began...
How to check if your ballot was counted in the 2022 midterm election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the 2022 midterm election. With so much at stake, including control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, tens of thousands of voters took advantage of early voting in North Carolina and South Carolina. So now...
WCNC
How a car accident can impact your job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you've missed time from work due to your car accident, that is an added layer of damages to build into your case. Attorney, Shane Smith tells us: the first thing that needs to happen is, you need to get a doctor's note to show that you needed to be out of work. Then you'll need pay stubs showing how much you would have made during the days off from work. Some people will use PTO for the days off, but you can be compensated for that, as they are days you could have used for vacation days.
CATS providing free fare on Election Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced Friday that all bus route, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare-free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The initiative by CATS aims to provide easier access to polling locations, the transit system said.
WCNC
White Bean Chicken Chili, and Brunswick Stew - mmm mmm good!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We finally have cool nights, which means it’s soup, stew, and chili time for the Fall and Winter. Our good friend Ernie Adler, The Grillmaster, joined us with some easy, tasty, healthy options. Both of these dishes, are great, easy to make healthy recipes, that will heat you up on a cool night in under 2 hours. With food prices as high as they also give you the best “bang for your buck” giving you a great meal in a bowl. You can use canned, frozen, or fresh beans and vegetables, and whatever protein (beef, chicken, pork), is available at the best price.
South Carolina mother competes in NYC Marathon in honor of daughter who died from rare muscle condition
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — An Indian Land mother is racing for a mission in hopes of raising money to help further research in a rare muscle condition that cut her young daughter's life short. Kinsley was born five weeks premature back in Aug. 2015 and from that moment her...
Report shows how North and South Carolina Native Americans can improve economic resiliency
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the course of the pandemic, analysts discovered how COVID-19 exposed social inequalities from health care to the economy among different ethnic groups, including Native Americans. Dawson Her Many Horses, head of Native American Finance for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, talked to WCNC's Jane Monreal about...
Man accused of rape in Charlotte found less than a day after survivor called police, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: this story discusses a sexual assault.Reader discretion is advised. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said less than a day after a sexual assault survivor called for help, a man is now facing charges and in jail. Sgt. Allison Rooks with CMPD's Sexual Assault Unit shared...
1 dead, 1 injured after being shot inside car in Hickory, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after being shot in a car in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Hickory Police Department, officers responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
CATS finalizing design for new transportation system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is moving into the next phase of building the new transportation system: finalizing the design. The agency spent the last month engaging riders to get feedback on the new transportation center. It presented the findings to the Transportation, Planning and...
WCNC
Age Isn't What It Used To Be
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are starting to view age differently as age becomes less limiting. Age no longer determines someone’s life choices. People used to be grandparents by 50, now they might be having their first baby! People are able to stay productive for longer, since we are living younger for longer.
Voting organizers encourage Hispanic, Latino people to make voices heard at the polls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 2 million people participated in the early voting process in North Carolina. Now, polls are closed and the next time you can cast your ballot in person is on Tuesday, just a few days away. Meanwhile, get-out-the-vote campaigns continue across the region. Some local...
