Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Central Avenue, not far from Sheridan Drive. A victim was found dead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Your rights at the polls in North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

More than 560,000 people voted early in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The countdown for Election Day is down to the hours. This is the first year South Carolinians were able to vote early without giving a reason why. According to the South Carolina Election Commission, 560,622 people voted early, or about 16.5% of all registered voters. In comparison, around 100,450 voted early in the June Primary.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. Check it out: These are the 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in recent years. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on election day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will give everyone who stops by their store an original glazed doughnut on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8. “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Brad Panovich: Expected impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas could feel the effects of subtropical storm Nicole, with rain and wind likely in the Charlotte area by Friday, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. Nicole is expected to approach the Carolina coast by the end of the week as cooler air moves...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How a car accident can impact your job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you've missed time from work due to your car accident, that is an added layer of damages to build into your case. Attorney, Shane Smith tells us: the first thing that needs to happen is, you need to get a doctor's note to show that you needed to be out of work. Then you'll need pay stubs showing how much you would have made during the days off from work. Some people will use PTO for the days off, but you can be compensated for that, as they are days you could have used for vacation days.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS providing free fare on Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced Friday that all bus route, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare-free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The initiative by CATS aims to provide easier access to polling locations, the transit system said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

White Bean Chicken Chili, and Brunswick Stew - mmm mmm good!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We finally have cool nights, which means it’s soup, stew, and chili time for the Fall and Winter. Our good friend Ernie Adler, The Grillmaster, joined us with some easy, tasty, healthy options. Both of these dishes, are great, easy to make healthy recipes, that will heat you up on a cool night in under 2 hours. With food prices as high as they also give you the best “bang for your buck” giving you a great meal in a bowl. You can use canned, frozen, or fresh beans and vegetables, and whatever protein (beef, chicken, pork), is available at the best price.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead, 1 injured after being shot inside car in Hickory, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after being shot in a car in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Hickory Police Department, officers responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

CATS finalizing design for new transportation system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is moving into the next phase of building the new transportation system: finalizing the design. The agency spent the last month engaging riders to get feedback on the new transportation center. It presented the findings to the Transportation, Planning and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Age Isn't What It Used To Be

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are starting to view age differently as age becomes less limiting. Age no longer determines someone’s life choices. People used to be grandparents by 50, now they might be having their first baby! People are able to stay productive for longer, since we are living younger for longer.
CHARLOTTE, NC

