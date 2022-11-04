ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Hendon Hooker’s newest NIL deal is one of the most unique in college football

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker has numerous NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals thanks to his impressive on-field performance over the last two seasons at UT. His latest deal — and I’m not talking about the deal with a Mercedes dealership in Knoxville — might be one of the most unique deals in college football.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Saints could see something unexpected against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are trying to make a dent in that division lead held by the Atlanta Falcons, who are only a game ahead of New Orleans. They can do so by beating the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 9. The Saints need this win if...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

How the Bears can expose a major Dolphins weakness

The Chicago Bears (3-5) must exploit one significant area of weakness on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins (5-3) roll into town for a Week 9 showdown. The Bears added a much-needed weapon in WR Chase Claypool at the trade deadline to give Chicago’s subpar passing attack a boost. Quarterback Justin Fields stands to be the primary beneficiary as he finally has an established playmaker on the outside.
CHICAGO, IL

