FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
atozsports.com
Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Marcus Mariota’s Atlanta Falcons contract is the best deal in football now and in 2023
The two-year contract Marcus Mariota signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason has quickly become not only the best
Bears' Justin Fields Becomes Only NFL Player With Unique Stat Line
Fields becomes only NFL player with unique stat line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is the only NFL player to ever record three or more passing touchdowns and over 140 rushing yards in a single game. Fields' stat line from Sunday's game against the Dolphins is mesmerizing.
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
The Vikings Created More Cap Space. Another Move on the Way?
Even after an eventful NFL trade deadline, it appears that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings are not done making moves. Per ESPN‘s Field Yates, the Vikings created more cap space on Saturday by converting a portion of Brian O’Neill’s base salary into a signing bonus. The...
Is Eagles' Jalen Hurts becoming the NFL's best passing quarterback? Just look at the numbers
It's easy to label Jalen Hurts as a running quarterback. After all, Hurts led all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards last season, with 784. And he began this season with 147 yards rushing in the first two games. But that is misleading. Hurts is having an MVP-caliber season and the...
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
Nick Castellanos' wife, mom rip Phillies fans after Game 5 loss: 'You suck'
After the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 5 loss on Thursday, fans at Citizens Bank Park turned sour, much to the dismay of the family of Nick Castellanos.
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker’s newest NIL deal is one of the most unique in college football
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker has numerous NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals thanks to his impressive on-field performance over the last two seasons at UT. His latest deal — and I’m not talking about the deal with a Mercedes dealership in Knoxville — might be one of the most unique deals in college football.
atozsports.com
Saints could see something unexpected against Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints are trying to make a dent in that division lead held by the Atlanta Falcons, who are only a game ahead of New Orleans. They can do so by beating the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 9. The Saints need this win if...
Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
atozsports.com
How the Bears can expose a major Dolphins weakness
The Chicago Bears (3-5) must exploit one significant area of weakness on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins (5-3) roll into town for a Week 9 showdown. The Bears added a much-needed weapon in WR Chase Claypool at the trade deadline to give Chicago’s subpar passing attack a boost. Quarterback Justin Fields stands to be the primary beneficiary as he finally has an established playmaker on the outside.
