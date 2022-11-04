ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Triple whammy as Erie County reports rise in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

Erie County's triple surge of COVID-19, RSV and flu is keeping the staff busy at UPMC Hamot's Your Hometown Health Partners.

The patient schedule is filled just about every day, and many of the appointments are for respiratory illnesses, said Dr. Kylie Morris, a family physician with the Millcreek Township office.

"That doesn't include the patients who don't have severe symptoms and just need a COVID test or a triple swab (for RSV, flu and COVID-19)," Morris said. "They pull up in the parking lot and one of our nurses swabs them."

Flu case spike was highest

Though case counts for all three viruses are rising, the spike in flu cases was the highest last week, increasing 278% from the previous week. COVID-19 cases rose in the county for the fourth straight week, and RSV cases increased last week after declining the previous week.

A total of 702 RSV cases has been reported so far this season. By comparison, at least 1,241 RSV cases were reported in the county during the 2021-22 season (Oct. 1-Sept. 30), the highest number since RSV became a reportable disease.

"It's not just those viruses, either," Morris said. "We have patients with respiratory symptoms who test negative for all three. They usually have a bacterial infection or a common cold."

Flu cases :

  • 23 cases, Oct. 16-22
  • 87 cases, Oct. 23-29
  • 278% increase
  • 118 total cases this season

RSV:

  • 97 cases, Oct. 16-22
  • 144 cases, Oct. 23-39
  • 48% increase
  • 702 cases since Oct. 1

COVID-19 :

  • 268 cases, Oct. 3-9
  • 410 cases, Oct. 24-30
  • 53% increase (over three weeks)

Source: Erie County Department of Health

More: Erie County battles respiratory virus triple threat from RSV, COVID-19 and flu

Hospitalizations for RSV, flu and COVID-19 rise slightly

The rise in cases among the three viruses has sparked a small increase in hospitalizations, according to county health department statistics.

Three of the county's flu cases since Oct. 1 have required a hospital stay, though none from last week. Six RSV hospitalizations were reported last week, and 27 since Oct. 1, the county health department reported.

The weekly number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose last week from an average of 28.7 a day to 38.5, though hospital officials have said most of those cases are patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19.

No deaths from RSV or flu have been reported in the county this season, while the most recent COVID-19 death was reported the week of Oct. 10-16.

More: RSV season strikes early again as Erie hospitals see sick babies. Here are the symptoms

New COVID-19 variants are replacing BA.5

The county's rise in COVID-19 cases comes despite a decline in the amount of coronavirus found in samples taken in late October from the Erie Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Though the levels have declined from the most recent peak earlier in the month, the amount is still significant, said Dr. Howard Nadworny, a Saint Vincent Hospital infectious diseases specialist and county health department adviser.

"The current pattern suggests our most recent surge has been due to a new variant, not yet specifically identified," Nadworny said in an email.

Biobot, the company that tests Erie's wastewater samples, has not yet been able to identify the newest COVID-19 variants, such as BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BA.2.75.

But the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported the following breakdown by variant for the section of the country that includes Pennsylvania for Oct. 23-29:

  • BA.5 — 47.4%
  • BQ.1.1 — 16.6%
  • BA.4.6 — 11.4%
  • BQ.1 — 10.2%
  • BF.7 — 8.4%
  • BA.5.2.6 — 2.9%
  • BA.2.75 — 1.6%
  • BA.2.75.2 — 1.2%

Doctors recommend getting a flu shot and the latest COVID-19 booster as good ways to reduce your risk of getting these illnesses. Wearing a face mask in public also can protect you against all three viruses.

"I have been recommending that those people who don’t want to get infected should wear good quality masks, and anyone with even mild respiratory or generalized illness symptoms should wear a good quality mask while they have symptoms," Nadworny said. "These two steps, plus being vaccinated, would go a long way toward decreasing the number of people who get severely ill with flu, COVID, RSV this winter."

Washing your hands frequently or using hand sanitizer also helps, especially against RSV and flu, Morris said.

"I don't see hand sanitizer out at as many places as I used to," Morris said. "I've had to ask for it. Keeping your hands clean is important, especially for RSV, since children tend to touch their face a lot with their hands."

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce .

