Cole County, MO

KOMU

Columbia City Council hears automated trash collection recommendations

COLUMBIA − The Columbia Solid Waste Division will present plans to the city council Monday evening to bring sweeping changes to the city's trash collection system. The new automated trash collection system would eliminate the city's Logo Bag Program in favor of roll carts. According to the presentation, the city would provide one roll cart per customer. Each customer would have the opportunity to obtain a second roll cart for $8 or $12 per month, depending on the size of the cart.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Katy Trail near Rocheport Bridge closed this week

COLUMBIA – The Rocheport Bridge will have new girders installed this week causing a part of the Katy Trail to close. The owner of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop says the project, which began Monday, will affect their business this week. "Obviously our business is very dependent...
ROCHEPORT, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres

More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Captured In Laclede County Involved In Burglary

A Laclede County man is in that county’s jail after being arrested by Laclede County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lebanon Police Officers Friday in Lebanon. 44 year old Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Moore was apprehended...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store

A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

Car travels through T-intersection in Gallatin injuring woman from Iberia

An Iberia resident was hurt early Saturday in Gallatin when the car she was driving traveled through the T-intersection of highways 13 and 6, went down an embankment and hit a ditch. Eighty-four-year-old Betty Schulze was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The car was northbound on...
GALLATIN, MO
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city.  Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury

A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury. The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.
SALISBURY, MO
KOMU

Horse-drawn carriage rides return to downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA- The District has kicked off the holiday season by bringing back horse-drawn carriage rides in downtown Columbia. The horses return return for another round every 30 minutes. More than 100 participants showed up for Saturday's opening. While they waited for the horse, participants were directed to wait in a heated bubble.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are investigating after one woman is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Saturday night. Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m on the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Officers blocked part of Boyd Lane off with crime scene tape for several hours and cleared The post One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Camden County saturation patrol leads to multiple arrests, narcotics seized

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Multiple arrests were made over the weekend during a saturation patrol including ones involving methamphetamine. On November 5, officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Missouri State Highway Patrol performed a saturation patrol— a large number of law enforcement officers patrolling a specific area for a […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

