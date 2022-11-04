Read full article on original website
KOMU
Motorcycle group gathers truck loads of supplies for Wooldridge community
COLUMBIA – The Guardians Charitable Motorcycle Group gathered truck loads of supplies Saturday morning for people impacted by the Wooldridge fire. The fire destroyed or damaged 23 structures and burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri on Oct. 22. Rick Howard, a member of the group, said they’re always looking...
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
KOMU
MoDOT invites drivers to share thoughts on proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has released information on proposed improvements to the U.S. Route 54/Callaway County Route OO interchange in Holts Summit. The project consists of building a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound U.S. Route 54 exit and entrance ramps with Route OO...
KOMU
Columbia City Council hears automated trash collection recommendations
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Solid Waste Division will present plans to the city council Monday evening to bring sweeping changes to the city's trash collection system. The new automated trash collection system would eliminate the city's Logo Bag Program in favor of roll carts. According to the presentation, the city would provide one roll cart per customer. Each customer would have the opportunity to obtain a second roll cart for $8 or $12 per month, depending on the size of the cart.
KOMU
Katy Trail near Rocheport Bridge closed this week
COLUMBIA – The Rocheport Bridge will have new girders installed this week causing a part of the Katy Trail to close. The owner of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop says the project, which began Monday, will affect their business this week. "Obviously our business is very dependent...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
KOMU
Neighbors remember, honor Columbia women killed in weekend shooting
COLUMBIA - For a year and a half, the Haley family said they spent hours sitting on the front porch of their duplex getting to know their next door neighbor, 54-year-old Laura Meyers. Meyers was one of two women killed in a shooting over the weekend on Boyd Lane on...
KRMS Radio
Man Captured In Laclede County Involved In Burglary
A Laclede County man is in that county’s jail after being arrested by Laclede County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lebanon Police Officers Friday in Lebanon. 44 year old Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Moore was apprehended...
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
kttn.com
Car travels through T-intersection in Gallatin injuring woman from Iberia
An Iberia resident was hurt early Saturday in Gallatin when the car she was driving traveled through the T-intersection of highways 13 and 6, went down an embankment and hit a ditch. Eighty-four-year-old Betty Schulze was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The car was northbound on...
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city. Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1 man dead after a 2-car crash in Phelps County Sunday
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I investigated a two-car crash that happened Sunday afternoon which resulted in the death of one man. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Phelps County, about a mile east of St. James.
kttn.com
Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury
A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury. The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.
lakeexpo.com
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
KOMU
Horse-drawn carriage rides return to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The District has kicked off the holiday season by bringing back horse-drawn carriage rides in downtown Columbia. The horses return return for another round every 30 minutes. More than 100 participants showed up for Saturday's opening. While they waited for the horse, participants were directed to wait in a heated bubble.
One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are investigating after one woman is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Saturday night. Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m on the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Officers blocked part of Boyd Lane off with crime scene tape for several hours and cleared The post One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camden County saturation patrol leads to multiple arrests, narcotics seized
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Multiple arrests were made over the weekend during a saturation patrol including ones involving methamphetamine. On November 5, officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Missouri State Highway Patrol performed a saturation patrol— a large number of law enforcement officers patrolling a specific area for a […]
