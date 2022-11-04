Encore Musicals returns to roots with Broadway revue

Being a passionate rock fan in the 1970s was a vocation requiring time and devotion. Go ahead, roll your eyes and groan “OK boomer,” but there was no internet to call up performance clips, no music streaming services, no dedicated music video channels. There were listening stations in record stores, where crowds converged the day an anticipated new album was released; there was the radio, transmitting a jolt of excitement whenever a favorite song came on; and if you were lucky, there were concert tour stops in or near your hometown.
Joni Mitchell was invited onstage by the Almost Famous cast Thursday night after their performance for an intimate toast
Joni Mitchell hit Broadway for the first time ever on Thursday night.
The legendary singer-songwriter, 78, took in her first performance on the Great White Way as she attended opening night of Almost Famous at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
As part of Mitchell's evening, the cast welcomed her onstage following the performance for an intimate toast, PEOPLE confirms.
(November 4, 2022) Jody Watley puts a joyful spin on classic Christmas tune! The Grammy winning music global superstar is spreading some festive cheer with upcoming release of the jazzy rendition of quintessential holiday song “Christmas Time Is Here” from her favorite, Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on November 17, 2022.
Those who know Broadway, have heard of the Gershwin and Shubert theaters, which are New York institutions in and of themselves. But there’s never been a Broadway theater named for a Black woman, until now. The honor was bestowed on Lena Horne this week. She’s only the third Black...
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
Before her death in 1983, Karen Carpenter delivered unparalleled, stunning vocals across ten studio albums. Paired with her brother, Richard’s, keen sense of arrangement, the Carpenters became an unparalleled force in music. Though their career was relatively brief, the duo was prolific, releasing ten albums in just 12 years. Within those albums were a number of enduring hits that still stand strong in pop culture today.
In the early days of their marriage, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s dream was simple. “We wanted to do something in life together – be in business together, or work together … Just be together,” Sparhawk told me in 2013. The solution materialised in 1993 when they formed Low, in which Parker sang and drummed until her death on Saturday of ovarian cancer.
Truly a classic song to cover. Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” has been a favorite among country music artists to cover for years, and there have been phenomenal versions throughout the years. Dwight Yoakam is on that list of great covers. He recorded his version of the fun...
On Saturday night, Cat Power Power recreated Bob Dylan’s infamous “Royal Albert Hall” show at Royal Albert Hall in London. The show, which took place in May 1966, marked Dylan’s transition to performing electric, much to the surprise of audience members. The original show actually took place at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall, but for years it was known as the “Royal Albert Hall” concert because of a mislabeled bootleg. He would, however, do the same thing at RAH a few nights later.
Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Former Deep Purple guitarist and co-founder Ritchie Blackmore has looked back on his final days in the band, a time where he was apparently feeling uninspired due to a supposed lack of ‘melodic’ material. The musician was speaking in an interview with Long Island Weekly, where he discussed...
Sensory overload. Spectacular. Breathtaking. Those were my impressions of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. With a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins, the show revolves around thunder-voiced Tina Turner, aka Anna Mae Bullock, and terrible-tempered music legend Ike Turner. With Director Phyllida Lloyd at the helm, several moving parts came together to create a rousing crowd-pleaser.
It’s been a decade of reminiscence and reflection for Bruce Springsteen. He’s revisited classic albums on tour, retold his life story on the page and Broadway stage, and written songs about late childhood friends. Even when he released 2020’s Letter to You, his first proper E Street Band record in years, he used some of his earliest Seventies songs as source material.
Only the Strong Survive, his new album of reverent soul and R&B covers, arrives in this same spirit of nostalgic recollection for the 73-year-old. The album’s first words: “I remember.” Most tunes are from the mid-to-late-Sixties, the formative...
“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a...
