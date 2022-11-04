Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter OLD

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter

By Zoe Tidman
Martin Lewis has warned the cost of living crisis could hit people harder in spring rather than this winter.

The MoneySavingExpert founder said he was more worried about April when support on energy bills ends and interest rates could be “at their peak” as support packages were already in place for colder months .

The UK was hit with more bleak economic news on Thursday when the Bank of England said the country was heading for its longest recession in at least a century .

Homeowners also faced the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills in over three decades as the Bank announced the largest jump in interest rates in 33 years .

Its base rate has now risen to 3 per cent - the highest level since 2008 - in a bid to settle rocketing inflation.

Mr Lewis estimated the move would cost mortgage holders nearly £500 more a year .

The MoneySavingExpert founder also warned the cost of living crisis and recession would not hit people equally - and this was something the government needed to keep in mind.

He urged policymakers to look at ways to “mitigate the damage” of the economic shocks to those most vulnerable to them.

“My genuine fear is not so much for this winter,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday.

“There are people who are going to be vulnerable and going to struggle this winter -as there always have been - and probably more of them this winter.”

But he said there was already support in place to help them through the colder months, including the energy price guarantee, as well as the £400 winter energy payment and £65 payment to benefit claimants.

“My genuine concern is what happens next April when the price guarantee ends on energy, when we're expecting to see mortgage rates probably at that peak and interest rates at their peak,” he said.

”Lots of people will be coming off fixes at that point. That’s likely to feed through to the rental market.”

He said it was important for the UK chancellor to reveal plans to “mitigate that damage to the individuals when it happen” in his statement in mid-November .

Jeremy Hunt is weighing up tax hikes and spending curbs as the new government seeks to put economic stability front and centre in the wake of the market chaos sparked by his predecessor’s calamitous tax-slashing mini-Budget.

Downing Street has warned there are “difficult choices” to come on tax and spending but pledged the government would ensure it was “acting fairly, protecting the most vulnerable and continuing to seek long term growth”.

The Independent

Laura Jackson says she was followed by a ‘strange man’ after getting London Tube

Television presenter Laura Jackson has revealed she was followed by a man while making her way home in London on Tuesday evening (8 November).The 36-year-old posted about her experience to Instagram, explaining that she had been at an awards ceremony before deciding to “do the economical thing” and get the London Underground home, adding it’s a route she does many times.“Unfortunately last night I was followed by a really strange man,” Jackson continued.“That feeling when someone’s watching you on the train, gets off at your stop, walks closely next to you and waits for you to walk ahead to follow...
The Independent

Parents urged to support research aimed at protecting babies from RSV infections

Parents are being urged to support research into a respiratory virus that is the leading cause of infant hospital admissions in the UK.RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common seasonal virus that affects 90% of children worldwide before the age of two.While some babies experience mild cold-like illness, for others, infection can lead to more severe lung problems such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.It is estimated that around 30,000 babies and children under five are admitted to hospitals in the UK every year due to RSV.Around 12,000 babies up to 12 months old in the UK will take part in the...
The Independent

Sturgeon pays tribute to Archbishop Mario Conti following his death

Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Archbishop Mario Conti, the Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, saying he will be “long and fondly remembered”.The First Minister said she was “very sad” to learn of Archbishop Conti’s death on Tuesday evening aged 88, following a short illness.He had been a priest for 64 years and a bishop for 45.I am very sad to hear that Archbishop Emeritus Mario Conti has died. His life of service as a priest, Bishop of the Catholic Church of Scotland and Archbishop of Glasgow will be long and fondly remembered. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/bs58BYL0qV— Nicola Sturgeon...
The Independent

Nurses vote to strike over pay

Nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK have voted to strike over pay.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said industrial action will take place in the NHS trusts or health boards that have met the legal requirements.Many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action by RCN members but others narrowly missed the legal turnout thresholds to qualify for action.All NHS employers in Northern Ireland and Scotland will be included and all bar one in Wales met the relevant legal thresholds.Anger has become action - our members are saying enough is enough.Pat Cullen, RCNGuys...
