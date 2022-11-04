ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Not much point’ going ahead with Northern Powerhouse Rail, says Grant Shapps OLD

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCFmd_0iyQ221B00

Business secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that the planned Northern Powerhouse Rail link has been downgraded, in a major blow to the government’s “levelling up” programme for the North of England.

The announcement came after Rishi Sunak was warned by the CBI not to undermine growth by cutting capital spending as he struggles to fill a £50 hole in the government’s finances , with reports that he is also reviewing the mooted Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.

The initial plan for a new high-speed line between Liverpool and Hull was scaled back by former PM Boris Johnson to an upgrade of existing track, with a planned stop at Bradford dropped. But the decision was reversed by Liz Truss, who committed to build the £40bn project in full.

But Mr Shapps today said that there “wasn’t really much point” in going ahead with the full plan when improvements in capacity and speed could be delivered more quickly by the more limited upgrade.

He told the BBC: “The line itself can deliver a 33-minute journey from Manchester to Leeds, quadruple nearly the capacity of that line, and do so without having to wait an extra 20 years beyond the delivery of what the upgrade can do.

“There wasn’t really much point in going and blasting new tunnels through the Pennines.”

The chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, Henri Murison, said earlier this week that reverting to Mr Johnson’s Integrated Rail Plan would be “a serious setback for levelling up”.

“It means they’re still falling short of the ambition in the 2019 manifesto on which they were elected,” he said.

“It raises serious questions about their plans for growth, given that the North’s woeful transport infrastructure continues to weigh down our economy and hold back private investment.”

But Mr Shapps insisted: “It’s not true to say we’re not delivering on what we said we would do on levelling up the north.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sunak ‘regrets’ Gavin Williamson’s appointment but denies knowledge of conduct

Rishi Sunak conceded that he “regrets” bringing Sir Gavin Williamson back into the Cabinet as he faces pressure in the wake of his ally’s resignation over bullying allegations.The Prime Minister insisted on Wednesday he was unaware of “any of the specific concerns” relating to Sir Gavin’s tenure as defence secretary and chief whip.But his limited denial effectively conceded he was aware of a complaint by former chief whip Wendy Morton, who received expletive-laden texts from Sir Gavin while he was a backbench MP.Sir Gavin, who had already been twice sacked from the Cabinet in disgrace, bowed to pressure to resign...
The Independent

Government to make changes to controversial Northern Ireland legacy Bill

The Government is set to make changes to a controversial Bill to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.The draft legislation would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which is going through its parliamentary stages, would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.There is no perfect solution to this issue, and we are committed to a way forward that deals with Northern Ireland's troubled past as comprehensively and fairly as we...
The Independent

Businesses should tell Government to leave EU law alone, says incoming TUC head

British businesses need to tell the Government to leave EU law alone, the incoming head of the TUC has said.Paul Nowak said “scrapping employment laws” inherited from the EU would not be in the top 10 priorities for “most serious businesses in the UK” and company bosses should be “unafraid” in telling the Government so.His comments come a day after a committee of MPs began debating the Government’s Retained EU Law Bill, which opponents fear will weaken protection for workers.Most serious businesses in the UK are not interested in scrapping the Working Time Directive and getting rid of people’s rights...
The Independent

Strip Williamson of knighthood if complaints upheld, urge Lib Dems

Sir Gavin Williamson should be stripped of his knighthood if complaints against him are upheld, the Lib Dems have said.The party is warning that the “serious allegations” against the former Cabinet Office minister risk “bringing the whole honours system into disrepute”.Sir Gavin, who had already been twice sacked from the Cabinet in disgrace, bowed to pressure to resign as minister without portfolio on Tuesday after claims about his behaviour piled up.They include allegations he sent expletive-laden messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to the Queen’s funeral, that he bullied a former official at...
The Independent

Matt Hancock’s constituents call for him to do ‘honourable thing and resign’

Matt Hancock should “do the honourable thing and resign”, councillors in his constituency say.The former health secretary has faced widespread condemnation for taking part in the reality TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Critics say he cannot be serving his constituents while he is more than 10,000 miles away in Australia.Councillors in the biggest town in his constituency held a show of hands and voted by a majority to tell him to stand down.And in a letter sent to his office, the 13-member Haverhill council asks Mr Hancock to “clear the pitch for someone who wants...
The Independent

Gavin Williamson news - live: Strip MP of knighthood if bullying claims upheld, say Lib Dems

Sir Gavin Williamson must be stripped of his knighthood if bullying claims against him are upheld, the Liberal Democrats have said.Wendy Chamberlain, the party’s chief whip, has written to the Commons forfeiture committee demanding the gong be withdrawn if the Staffordshire MP is found guilty.He was knighted by former prime minister Boris Johnson, who sacked him from the education secretary brief over the A-level results fiasco.Earlier new PM Rishi Sunak said he “obviously regrets” appointing Sir Gavin Williamson to his cabinet after he was forced to resign over allegations that he bullied two colleagues. He denies the claims.“I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances,” the prime minister said in response to a question from Labour leader Keir Starmer at PMQs. Read More Gavin Williamson resignation letter to Rishi Sunak in full: Bullying allegations had become a ‘distraction’Gavin Williamson: The text messages that led to his resignationCivil servant reportedly told ‘slit your throat’ reports Gavin Williamson to bullying watchdog
The Independent

Nurses vote to strike over pay

Nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK have voted to strike over pay.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said industrial action will take place in the NHS trusts or health boards that have met the legal requirements.Many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action by RCN members but others narrowly missed the legal turnout thresholds to qualify for action.All NHS employers in Northern Ireland and Scotland will be included and all bar one in Wales met the relevant legal thresholds.Anger has become action - our members are saying enough is enough.Pat Cullen, RCNGuys...
The Independent

Sturgeon pays tribute to Archbishop Mario Conti following his death

Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Archbishop Mario Conti, the Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, saying he will be “long and fondly remembered”.The First Minister said she was “very sad” to learn of Archbishop Conti’s death on Tuesday evening aged 88, following a short illness.He had been a priest for 64 years and a bishop for 45.I am very sad to hear that Archbishop Emeritus Mario Conti has died. His life of service as a priest, Bishop of the Catholic Church of Scotland and Archbishop of Glasgow will be long and fondly remembered. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/bs58BYL0qV— Nicola Sturgeon...
The Independent

International manhunt for people-smuggler known as ‘Scorpion’

A manhunt has been launched to find a top people-smuggler known as “Scorpion.”Barzan Kamal Majeed is nicknamed as “Scorpion” after his WhatsApp avatar and investigators are searching for him on both sides of the channel.Last month in Bruges the 36-year-old formerly from Nottingham was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 968,000 Euros for people smuggling offences.The Belgian prosecution came after a joint investigation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), Belgian, and French law enforcement revealed the organised crime gangs used small boats, lorries and shipping containers to help people cross.The investigation included 31 attempts to smuggle migrants into...
The Independent

Voices: Just Stop Oil and striking nurses are making one terrible mistake

This week, the Royal College of Nursing voted to hold the biggest strike in NHS history over pay and conditions, while activists from Just Stop Oil have blocked part of the M25 for the second day running in ongoing climate protests.The reason I’m putting these two examples together – striking nurses and climate protesters – is because the reaction to both of these events has a common thread running through it.How selfish! How utterly, completely, eye-poppingly self-centred of nurses to want to be able to look after you and your sick and dying relatives in safe conditions! And to...
The Independent

Nurses’ strike: Everything we know so far as hundreds of thousands set to walk out

Nurses across the country are expected to vote in favour of unprecedented strike action.The Royal College of Nursing, which represents hundreds of thousands of nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants, nursing associates and student nurses, is expected to announce the results of its ballot on Wednesday afternoon.The results come as other major health care unions, Unite, Unison and GMB, have launched ballots over strike action. The government could also face industrial action from junior doctors.Why were nurses balloted? The RCN launched its ballot over industrial action after the government failed to meet requirements to offer nurses an above-inflation pay rise.Nurses in...
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy