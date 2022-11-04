Read full article on original website
Oops! All Astros: Wilyer Abreu
The Crawfish Boxes Houston Astros full-system review is already in full swing. Although he’s already gone from the system, Wilyer Abreu is the 110th player we’ve talked about so far in the series. A six-foot, 217 lb. left-handed outfielder, Abreu was born in Maracaibo, VZ on June 24, 1999. He signed with the Astros soon after his 18th birthday for a contract that included a $300,000 signing bonus.
Game 6 World Series Thread. November 5, 2022, 7:03 CT, Phillies @ Astros
The Astros come into this game poised to win the World Series for the second time in five years, the only repeat winner during that time, thus establishing themselves as a bonafide dynasty. A win would also remove the albatross around the neck of manager Dusty Baker, who has taken numerous teams to the World Series but has never won a ring.
The Astros have the Phillies on the ropes. They need to land the knockout blow in Game 6
Five days ago, the Astros departed for Philadelphia after being stripped of home-field advantage. They’ve now regained it and then some. The back-to-back American League champions will have two chances to win the World Series at home as they depart Philly one win away from a title. It’s vital that they do it on their first try, otherwise they risk letting one game decide the final outcome of the series.
Oops! All Astros: Jaime Melendez
We’re reviewing every player to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 campaign. Jaime Melendez is a five-foot-eight, 190 lb. right-handed pitcher from Puebla, MX. Born on September 26, 2001, he signed with Houston through free agency on April 30, 2019 for a deal that included a $195,000 bonus. He has a four-pitch mix including a fastball, a curve, and a slider all graded at 55, along with a 50-grade change.
Oops! All Astros: Matthew Barefoot
The Astros had 316 players appear at some level of their system in 2022. Matthew Barefoot is a six-foot, 205 lb. right-handed outfielder from Dunn, NC. Born on September 20, 1997, he was a sixth-round pick of the Astros in 2019 with the 196th pick off the board. Twelve players have made the majors after getting taken at that spot, led by Tim Wallach (38.5 WAR). Barefoot signed with the Astros to a deal that included a $150,000 signing bonus.
Astros Crawfish Boil: November 6, 2022
The 2022 Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. For the next 52 weeks, give or take four days or so, the Astros will be the defending baseball champs. I don’t think 2017 deserves an asterisk, but for those that do, the 2022 Astros would like a word. Astros...
