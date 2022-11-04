Five days ago, the Astros departed for Philadelphia after being stripped of home-field advantage. They’ve now regained it and then some. The back-to-back American League champions will have two chances to win the World Series at home as they depart Philly one win away from a title. It’s vital that they do it on their first try, otherwise they risk letting one game decide the final outcome of the series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO