Fatality Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in Wheaton
A motorist died in a single vehicle collision on Georgia Ave. and Kayson St. early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded to a report that a car had hit a pole around 1:45 a.m. in the Wheaton area, according to a MCPD media release.
Overturned Cement Truck Closes Beltway Lanes
A cement truck overturned on the Beltway Monday afternoon causing some lanes to be blocked on the inner loop of I495 between Colesville Road and University Blvd in Silver Spring. Two adults were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries according to Pete Piringer from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).
Woman Shot in Alleged Road Rage Incident on I-270 Near Frederick
A woman was shot in the leg during an “apparent” road rage incident on Interstate 270 in Frederick on Sunday night, Nov. 6. The victim was driving alone in a dark blue Jeep Wrangler northbound on I-270 near the 26-mile marker when, around 7:45 p.m, the suspect vehicle driving behind her began flashing their high beams, according to a Maryland State Police (MSP) press release.
2 Suspects Arrested in Silver Spring Home Invasion Robbery
Montgomery County police arrested two Hagerstown men in connection to a home invasion involving a child in Silver Spring in September. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, are facing charges of home invasion, theft, and second-degree assault, among other related charges, according to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) press release.
Gaithersburg Teen Pleads Guilty to Shooting in Magruder High School Bathroom
Steven Alston Jr., who was charged with attempted first-degree murder following the January 21 shooting of a fellow student at Magruder High School in Rockville, pleaded guilty Monday. He will be sentenced on Dec. 22. A trial had been scheduled for Feb. 27, 2023 for the Gaithersburg teen, who is...
Silver Spring Bank Robber Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison; Robbed Same Bank a Second Time
A man convicted of a 2019 Silver Spring bank robbery was sentenced to 10 years in prison plus five years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Nov. 4, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. Judge John Maloney issued the sentence a week after a jury found defendant Jhasir...
What’s Open, What’s Closed on Veterans Day in Montgomery County
Montgomery County government has posted the following holiday schedule for Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day:. Public Libraries—Closed. County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers—Closed. County liquor stores—All stores open normal hours. List of stores and hours may be found online here. Department of Permitting Services—All...
MCPS, MCEA Agree to Begin Contract Talks
Contract negotiators for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to begin negotiations Nov. 10 through Zoom after approving ground rules on how negotiations will occur. Both sides, therefore, withdrew their unfair labor practice complaints. “MCEA members showed their commitment to openness in negotiations....
No School for MCPS Monday and Tuesday
There is no school for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students on Monday and Tuesday. Monday is an end-of-quarter grading/planning day and Tuesday is Election Day. School resumes on Wednesday.
Gaithersburg Celebrates Native American History Month
The City of Gaithersburg designated November as Native American History Month through an official proclamation presented at the Nov. 7 Mayor and City Council meeting, kicking off a time of reflection and celebration for native and indigenous histories. The proclamation was received by Milo Booth, a Tsimshian member of the...
Voting Turnout ‘More Than Average’ at Senior Center in Silver Spring
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, 295 had cast ballots at the Margaret Schweinhart Senior Center in Silver Spring, including 207 Democrats, 31 Republicans and 56 unaffiliated voters. “It’s been kind of steady, more than average,” said Election Judge Isaac Huarra. Carla Butler was there “just to register my vote...
MCPS Students to Lead Workshop on Supporting Official Name or Pronouns Changes
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will host a student-led workshop Nov. 9 on supporting individuals seeking an official name or pronouns change for their permanent records. The Supporting Transgender Students workshop is designed for parents, teachers and counselors to become knowledgable about the MCPS Gender Identity Guidelines for the process...
Gaithersburg Arts Barn to Host Independent Film Night
The Gaithersburg Arts Barn will host its independent film night on Nov.19. The screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by a question and answer session with the filmmakers after each film. Concessions will be sold before the screenings begin and during intermissions. Tickets for the night can be purchased...
