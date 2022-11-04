Read full article on original website
anacortestoday.com
Logs through Pass: 50 years ago
I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Bellingham play park develops with this new name
Construction on the park began in the spring.
Here’s when cold snap could bring snow to Whatcom County
Bellingham will open an overnight shelter as temperatures drop below freezing.
Pickleball center opens, BBQ restaurant shuts down and cookies come to town
It is the largest pickleball center in Washington state, according to the businesses website
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
These Whatcom stores are offering take-home, pre-made Thanksgiving dinners and treats
Don’t want to make Thanksgiving dinner or pumpkin pie from scratch? These local restaurants and shops are taking orders now.
AOL Corp
Save on rent in Bellingham as these areas have the lowest rental prices in the city
Finding affordable housing can be hard, but recent changes in Bellingham’s rental prices may offer some hope for those needing a home. Bellingham’s 98225 ZIP code area rental costs decreased in October, dropping from $1,850 in September to a median rental cost of $1,600, according to RentHub, a rental housing data company. RentHub examines prices from houses, multiplexes and apartments of all bed/bath sizes.
Thousands without power as wind and rain hits Western Washington
Heavy rain and high winds have arrived in Western Washington, leaving several areas to deal with power outages, flooding, and slick roads. Follow live updates on conditions throughout the evening below. Outage maps:. Live updates:. 4:10 pm: High wind warnings of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55...
q13fox.com
Lake Stevens sounded like "war zone" with trees coming down in Friday night storm, residents say
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Massive trees came down Friday and Saturday as a storm swept through the Lake Stevens area, with neighbors saying it sounded like a "war zone". "It was crazy last night," said Mick Holgren. His car was damaged by a tree in his driveway in Lake Stevens....
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
A 64-room hotel is coming to this Bellingham neighborhood
Two existing buildings on the site will need to be demoed before construction begins.
KING-5
Urban flooding, power outages possible in Skagit County
The mix of heavy rain and strong winds could prove difficult on Friday. Crews in Mount Vernon are preparing for possible flooding along the Skagit River.
whatcom-news.com
Storm leaves roads closed, power outages across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Saturday, November 5th, officials with Whatcom County Public Works provided the following list of roads that are closed due to power lines down or storm-related hazards. Road NameLocation or intersection. BerthusenBadger Rd. BobhallBirch Bay Lynden. Custer School RdBehme Rd. Ferndale RdMarine Dr. H...
myedmondsnews.com
Windstorm leaves thousands without power overnight
Thousands of people in Southwest Snohomish County were without power overnight due to a windstorm that toppled trees and blew tree limbs into power lines and poles, a Snohomish County PUD spokesperson said. “We have 14 line crews in the field and another 21 support crews, including tree crews, out...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Calls Out WSDOT For Bringing Unhoused People From Outside Everett And Putting Them In Motels Here
Editor’s Update 3:10 PM, In response to our inquiry MyEverettNews.com received the following statement from Kris Rietmann Abrudan, Communications Director with the Washington State Department of Transportation:. Thanks for reaching out. WSDOT has this statement to share for today:. WSDOT is in receipt of the letter from the City...
