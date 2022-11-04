ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Logs through Pass: 50 years ago

I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
NEWStalk 870

See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
AOL Corp

Save on rent in Bellingham as these areas have the lowest rental prices in the city

Finding affordable housing can be hard, but recent changes in Bellingham’s rental prices may offer some hope for those needing a home. Bellingham’s 98225 ZIP code area rental costs decreased in October, dropping from $1,850 in September to a median rental cost of $1,600, according to RentHub, a rental housing data company. RentHub examines prices from houses, multiplexes and apartments of all bed/bath sizes.
MyNorthwest

Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon

That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
whatcom-news.com

Storm leaves roads closed, power outages across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Saturday, November 5th, officials with Whatcom County Public Works provided the following list of roads that are closed due to power lines down or storm-related hazards. Road NameLocation or intersection. BerthusenBadger Rd. BobhallBirch Bay Lynden. Custer School RdBehme Rd. Ferndale RdMarine Dr. H...
myedmondsnews.com

Windstorm leaves thousands without power overnight

Thousands of people in Southwest Snohomish County were without power overnight due to a windstorm that toppled trees and blew tree limbs into power lines and poles, a Snohomish County PUD spokesperson said. “We have 14 line crews in the field and another 21 support crews, including tree crews, out...
