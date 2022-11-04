Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
RSV straining Whatcom County pediatric healthcare system
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A surge in RSV cases is straining Western Washington’s pediatric healthcare system. The Whatcom County Health Department says some areas are experiencing a shortage of hospital beds for kids. Families are being asked to watch for symptoms of RSV including coughing, loss of appetite, fever,...
Here’s when cold snap could bring snow to Whatcom County
Bellingham will open an overnight shelter as temperatures drop below freezing.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Slain Bellingham man ‘was the best brother anyone could ask for’
Single father raising 6-year-old daughter was gunned down at a Halloween party.
AOL Corp
Save on rent in Bellingham as these areas have the lowest rental prices in the city
Finding affordable housing can be hard, but recent changes in Bellingham’s rental prices may offer some hope for those needing a home. Bellingham’s 98225 ZIP code area rental costs decreased in October, dropping from $1,850 in September to a median rental cost of $1,600, according to RentHub, a rental housing data company. RentHub examines prices from houses, multiplexes and apartments of all bed/bath sizes.
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
These Whatcom stores are offering take-home, pre-made Thanksgiving dinners and treats
Don’t want to make Thanksgiving dinner or pumpkin pie from scratch? These local restaurants and shops are taking orders now.
A 64-room hotel is coming to this Bellingham neighborhood
Two existing buildings on the site will need to be demoed before construction begins.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Calls Out WSDOT For Bringing Unhoused People From Outside Everett And Putting Them In Motels Here
Editor’s Update 3:10 PM, In response to our inquiry MyEverettNews.com received the following statement from Kris Rietmann Abrudan, Communications Director with the Washington State Department of Transportation:. Thanks for reaching out. WSDOT has this statement to share for today:. WSDOT is in receipt of the letter from the City...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Pickleball center opens, BBQ restaurant shuts down and cookies come to town
It is the largest pickleball center in Washington state, according to the businesses website
whatcom-news.com
2 arrested in Bellingham for drive-by shooting and other crimes
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men early Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of drive-by shooting and other charges after officers heard shots fired in the downtown area. According to Whatcom County Jail records, Lucas William Galan and Samuel Vasquez-Ventura were booked into the...
KING-5
Voters express concern about ballot box observers in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County. Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim. "They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor...
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Cleanup Ahead As Wind Storm Batters Everett And Snohomish County
Editor’s Update 7:00 AM Saturday morning: At this hour Snohomish PUD reports more than 146,000 customers without power in Snohomish County. In Everett, there are more than 20,000 PUD customers still in the dark. Be cautious if you venture out and treat any downed wires you see as live.
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Flood Watch: Hazardous weather expected tonight through Saturday
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 3, 2022—The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH as a surface low is forecast to impact the Puget Sound region tonight into next week bringing strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom DEM: “no [significant] issues anticipated with the incoming storm system”
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Division of Emergency Management (DEM) issued a weather statement today, Thursday, November 3rd, regarding forecasts regarding an atmospheric river expected to bring heavy rain and winds to the Whatcom County area beginning tonight. Citing current weather and hydrology (river level) forecasts, the statement...
