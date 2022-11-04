ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kpug1170.com

RSV straining Whatcom County pediatric healthcare system

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A surge in RSV cases is straining Western Washington’s pediatric healthcare system. The Whatcom County Health Department says some areas are experiencing a shortage of hospital beds for kids. Families are being asked to watch for symptoms of RSV including coughing, loss of appetite, fever,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
AOL Corp

Save on rent in Bellingham as these areas have the lowest rental prices in the city

Finding affordable housing can be hard, but recent changes in Bellingham’s rental prices may offer some hope for those needing a home. Bellingham’s 98225 ZIP code area rental costs decreased in October, dropping from $1,850 in September to a median rental cost of $1,600, according to RentHub, a rental housing data company. RentHub examines prices from houses, multiplexes and apartments of all bed/bath sizes.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
EVERETT, WA
NEWStalk 870

See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
ANACORTES, WA
whatcom-news.com

2 arrested in Bellingham for drive-by shooting and other crimes

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men early Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of drive-by shooting and other charges after officers heard shots fired in the downtown area. According to Whatcom County Jail records, Lucas William Galan and Samuel Vasquez-Ventura were booked into the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING-5

Voters express concern about ballot box observers in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County. Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim. "They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Flood Watch: Hazardous weather expected tonight through Saturday

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 3, 2022—The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH as a surface low is forecast to impact the Puget Sound region tonight into next week bringing strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

