wizmnews.com
LISTEN: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, state funding, school district plan
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds in the WIZM studio Monday covering a lot of ground. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
La Crosse’s Winter Farmers’ Market kicks off in time for the holidays
From pumpkins to homemade baked goods, the farmer's market is a great place to find what you need. In La Crosse, shopping locally doesn't stop when it gets cold.
wizmnews.com
Bus rides free on election day — whether going to vote or not
La Crosse MTU is offering free bus rides all day Tuesday. This is in honor of Election Day but anyone can ride, whether they are going to vote or not. For more information, call 608-789-7350.
Body found in La Crosse’s Cameron Park
La Crosse Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene on the eastern edge of the park near 5th Avenue South. Responders created a visual barrier around the body.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in La Crosse, WI
La Crosse is all about comfort, relaxation, and modern French culture. All the historical landmarks, gardens, and culture are updated, innovative versions of the original picturesque riverside town. For every price point, La Crosse has a culinary experience that will satisfy and inspire you. In honor of La Crosse’s riverside...
Female farmers gather at dinner for ‘Modern Farm Chicks’
The "Mastermind Dinner for Modern Farm Chicks" brought over 100 female farmers from the region a chance to chat and encourage each other.
Medical Examiner: UWL student died of drowning, had alcohol in system
According to the report, Faal died of drowning and had a high level of alcohol in his system.
Rochester Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
Autopsy shows 27-year-old died of drowning, had alcohol in system
According to the report, Anderson-Teece died of drowning and hypothermia. The toxicology report showed he had a high level of alcohol in his system.
Sheriff's office investigating after girl beaten outside Stewartville High School
Authorities in Olmsted County have launched a criminal investigation after a 16-year-old Stewartville High School student was allegedly assaulted by three classmates in the school parking lot Wednesday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the student parking lot around 11:20 a.m. on reports of fight and...
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
La Crosse Police arrest man connected to incident near Northside Elementary
According to a release from the La Crosse Police Department, staff at Northside notified them after seeing a man drive a gold-colored vehicle drive by the school multiple times. Staff claimed that the driver was wearing a mask and holding what appeared to be a gun in the air. Children were out for recess at the time of the incident, staff said.
wizmnews.com
Six months after downtown restaurant fire, remains of basement still seen on 4th Street in La Crosse
A block of 4th Street in downtown La Crosse still has a gaping hole, six months after a large fire destroyed the India Curry House restaurant. The April 28th blaze started in the basement early in the morning, and spread throughout the building quickly. People living in apartments above the restaurant evacuated the building.
KIMT
Update expected Thursday in Olmsted County suspicious death case
LMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT)- The Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released. 29-year-old Lars Helgeson pled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the 2013 fatal shooting of his father Brian. He was committed to Mendota Mental Health Institute. In September of this year, Helgeson filed for conditional release. The doctor...
wisconsinrightnow.com
PAROLED CHILD RAPIST AT LARGE: Evers’ Appointee Freed Serial Rapist, He’s Missing | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #55
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Serial rapist Edwardo Perez was one of them. His release was discretionary. But...
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Daylight Saving Time is over: how that may impact your health
Experts say that the end of Daylight Saving Time could cause health-related side effects.
cwbradio.com
Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court
A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
