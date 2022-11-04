ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

12 Best Restaurants in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse is all about comfort, relaxation, and modern French culture. All the historical landmarks, gardens, and culture are updated, innovative versions of the original picturesque riverside town. For every price point, La Crosse has a culinary experience that will satisfy and inspire you. In honor of La Crosse’s riverside...
Update expected Thursday in Olmsted County suspicious death case

LMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT)- The Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released. 29-year-old Lars Helgeson pled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the 2013 fatal shooting of his father Brian. He was committed to Mendota Mental Health Institute. In September of this year, Helgeson filed for conditional release. The doctor...
PAROLED CHILD RAPIST AT LARGE: Evers’ Appointee Freed Serial Rapist, He’s Missing | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #55

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Serial rapist Edwardo Perez was one of them. His release was discretionary. But...
Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court

A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...
Men killed in crash identified

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
