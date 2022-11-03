Mr. Charles H. McLeish, Jr., age 97, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Newport, RI to Charles McLeish and Ethel (Cronin) McLeish. Charles married Mary Jane Bowe on 6 June in 1953. He served in the Navy during...

