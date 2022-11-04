Winemaker phenom Bryan Babcock is throwing open the doors to his Montecito estate. The exclusive invite includes a five-night stay for six people at what’s affectionally dubbed Villa Flora, a captivating property located just three minutes from Miramar Beach that features Mediterranean architecture and elegant gardens. Guests will also be treated to a Spanish-inspired dinner prepared by executive chef Sergei Simonov of Loquita, a Santa Barbara standout, and chauffeur service to the Santa Ynez Valley to taste and mingle at Babcock Winery with the winemaker himself. The lucky winners go home with a curated selection of wines, including a jeroboam of Babcock pinot noir. And it can all be yours, if the price is right.

