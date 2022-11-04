Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montecitojournal.net
The Ultimate Paddle Party: Santa Barbara Vintners’ Charitable Gala Returns
Winemaker phenom Bryan Babcock is throwing open the doors to his Montecito estate. The exclusive invite includes a five-night stay for six people at what’s affectionally dubbed Villa Flora, a captivating property located just three minutes from Miramar Beach that features Mediterranean architecture and elegant gardens. Guests will also be treated to a Spanish-inspired dinner prepared by executive chef Sergei Simonov of Loquita, a Santa Barbara standout, and chauffeur service to the Santa Ynez Valley to taste and mingle at Babcock Winery with the winemaker himself. The lucky winners go home with a curated selection of wines, including a jeroboam of Babcock pinot noir. And it can all be yours, if the price is right.
montecitojournal.net
Raising Roses
Gourmands and oenophiles were out in force when the Fund for Santa Barbara hosted its 29th annual Bread & Roses event for 500 guests at Elings Park, its second year at the locale after many years at the QAD headquarters in Summerland. The bountiful bash, co-hosted by Chelsea Lancaster and...
montecitojournal.net
Press Conference on Affordable Housing in Santa Barbara County
An impromptu press conference with U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Region IX Administrator Jason Pu was held on October 26, at the Santa Barbara Housing Authority Offices on Laguna Street. Rounding out the HUD support were state and local politicians Congressman Salud Carbajal, City of Goleta Councilmember James Kyriaco MPA, and First District Supervisor Das Williams. Representing HUD and affiliate organizations working with the issues were Executive Director/CEO of Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara Rob Fredericks, Assistant Regional Administrator for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Hal Zawacki, and Senior Regional Advisor of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Helene Schneider. Prior to the press conference, Pu was given a tour of local housing units El Carrillo, Johnson Court, Vera Cruz Village, the Gardens on Hope, Dignity Moves, the Super 8 Motel, the Pescadero Lofts, and Hedges House of Hope.
montecitojournal.net
Film Festival Fever Downtown and in Ojai
There are a lot of highlights of this year’s Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival, which returns for its first post-pandemic gathering back at The New Vic Theatre November 2 through November 6, including Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life, which screens at 5 pm on November 3. The documentary about the 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, and the community’s response to hate and antisemitism, will be followed by an expert panel with filmmaker Patrice O’Neill, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Vice President of the Center on Extremism Oren Segal, and Lorne M. Fienberg, Immigration Attorney and the brother-in-law of Joyce Fienberg, a Tree of Life victim.
montecitojournal.net
Out of the Box Gets Us Out of Our Heads
Out of the Box founder Samantha Eve has always exhibited an enduring fondness for contemporary or offbeat musicals, as indicated by the nonprofit community theater company’s past productions over the last dozen years of everything from Bare to Bonnie & Clyde, and Carrie to Heathers. But in the wake of the turmoil of the last few years, Eve has a special place in her heart for Miss You Like Hell, which will have its Southern California professional premiere at Center Stage Theater on November 4-13.
montecitojournal.net
National Climate Progress Takes Local Climate Action
The two of us have joined forces with many others in our community on a clear mission. We are running a race to protect a fundamental aspect of life on Earth: a safe, livable climate. A year ago, we heard the global community of scientists issue an unequivocal alarm bell...
montecitojournal.net
Talk Offers Biblical Environmental View
Sandra Richter, Westmont’s Robert H. Gundry professor of biblical studies, speaks about “Down to Earth: A Biblical Perspective on Environmentalism,” on Thursday, November 3, at 5:30 pm at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street. The Westmont Downtown Lecture is free and open to the public; no tickets or reservations are required. Free parking is available on the streets surrounding CAW or in nearby city parking lots. For more information, please call (805) 565-6051.
montecitojournal.net
Bee-utiful Montecito!
Save the date for this Saturday, November 5, for Montecito Association’s annual Beautification Day! Sponsored in conjunction with the Montecito Community Foundation, the event will be back at the Village Green in front of Tecolote in the Upper Village. The event was canceled in 2020 and was much smaller scale last year in 2021.
montecitojournal.net
Depend on Gullap-Moore for SBCC Board Trustee
I am proud to support and endorse Dr. Charlotte Gullap-Moore for Santa Barbara City College Board Trustee TA#1. I have known Charlotte for more than four years, and in that time, I have found her to be an earnest community advocate, an honest person, and always stands up for the disenfranchised in the community. We could use a few more folks like that in politics these days.
montecitojournal.net
Family Service Agency
Across Santa Barbara County, as is true around the country, more children and adolescents are experiencing challenges to emotional well-being, including documented increases in anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Not surprisingly, the COVID pandemic increased the urgency to address our youth mental health crisis. Fortunately, Family Service Agency (FSA) of...
montecitojournal.net
A Prized Piece
Santa Barbara’s United Nations Association has awarded the local nonprofit ShelterBox USA, which has helped with more than 100 disasters in over 100 countries since 2000, its sixth annual Peace Prize. Current deployments include Ukraine, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Syria. Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox, which...
montecitojournal.net
Christmas Festival Returns to Granada
The 18th annual Westmont Christmas Festival, The Prince of Peace, returns to Santa Barbara’s famed Granada Theatre Saturday, December 3, at 7 pm and Sunday, December 4, at 3 pm. Tickets, which cost $22 each, go on sale Thursday, November 3, at 5 pm at westmont.edu/festival. For ticket information or to purchase tickets by phone, please contact the Granada box office at (805) 899-2222.
montecitojournal.net
Feigning Injury
Down on the Carpinteria State Beach, between the mouth of the Carpinteria Creek and southeast of the Tarpits, a nesting colony of western snowy plovers continues to grow on the popular summertime beach. Nesting season is March 15 to September 15, and in 2021, the first successful western snowy plover...
montecitojournal.net
A Spooktacular Circus
It was a spooktacular Halloween weekend when the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosted a fearsome fundraiser for adults with all 250 of the $120 tickets being snapped up for a spine-tingling bash, with ghostly halls and spooky woods. Creatively costumed guests met frightful and delightful curiosities around each...
Comments / 0